The New York Times Blood Work/Martin Lawrence Live Original Full Page Newspaper Ads (August 9, 2002) [A22]

The New York Times Blood Work/Martin Lawrence Live Original Full Page Newspaper Ads (August 9, 2002) [A22]

$23.99

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210115-84316-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

The New York Times Blood Work/Martin Lawrence Live Original Full Page Newspaper Ads (August 9, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Anjelica Huston | Clint Eastwood | Jeff Daniels | Martin Lawrence | Nancy O'Dell | Paul Keeley | Paul Rodriguez
Directors: Clint Eastwood | David Raynr
Project Name: Blood Work | Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat
Publication: The New York Times

