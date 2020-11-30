Share Page Support Us
Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry Hardcover Edition


$45.00

$38.70


3 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201130-83480-1
ISBN-10: 1785659340
ISBN-13: 9781785659348
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Titan
Item Release Date: December 1, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hardback volume showcasing the diverse work of one of Star Trek‘s most talented alumni, Dan Curry, whose contributions to the TV shows and movies include visual effects, practical effects, title design and weaponry.

With more than 50 years of history to its name, Star Trek is one of the world’s most treasured popular culture institutions, and seven-time Emmy award winner Dan Curry is one of its most enduring talents. His amazing contributions have ranged from directing, title design and concept art to practical on-set effects and weapon design. From The Next Generation to Enterprise, Dan’s incredibly diverse Star Trek work has resulted in some of the series’ most memorable moments.

Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry reveals the many and varied techniques used to produce some of the most spectacular visual effects used in the various series, while Dan also goes in-depth to divulge the secrets of some of his own personal favorite creations. This is a book for all Star Trek fans to treasure!

Specifications

  • Pages: 204
  • Size: 10x12 in


Filmography: Star Trek | Star Trek 2 | Star Trek 4 | Star Trek Beyond | Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan | Star Trek III: The Search for Spock | Star Trek Into Darkness | Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Authors: Ben Robinson | Dan Curry

