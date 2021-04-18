Share Page Support Us
Michael Jackson 14 Original Greatest Hits with the Jackson 5 Vinyl Alternate Cover Edition (1983)

Michael Jackson 14 Original Greatest Hits with the Jackson 5 Vinyl Alternate Cover Edition (1983)
Michael Jackson 14 Original Greatest Hits with the Jackson 5 Vinyl Alternate Cover Edition (1983)
Michael Jackson 14 Original Greatest Hits with the Jackson 5 Vinyl Alternate Cover Edition (1983)
$21.99
$16.90
1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210418-86490-1
Part No: NU 5510
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Michael Jackson 14 Original Greatest Hits with the Jackson 5 Vinyl Alternate Cover Edition (1983).

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Ben
  • Rockin' Robin
  • Never Can Say Goodbye
  • Dancing Machine
  • We're Almost There
  • Just A Little Bit Of You
  • One Day In Your Life
  • Side B
  • Got To Be There
  • I'll Be There
  • ABC
  • The Love You Save
  • Oh How Happy
  • I Wanna Be Where You Are
  • I Want You Back

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
