The Dark Knight Limited Hardcover Edition SIGNED by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynn Varley (1986)

The Dark Knight Hardcover SIGNED by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynn Varley (1986). This edition includes afterword and sketches by Frank Miller that is not included in the trade edition. Limited to 4,000 copies. Introduction by Alan Moore.
FROM INSIDE THIS ITEM: This presentation of The Dark Knight limited edition hardbound is book J of twenty-six lettered A through Z. These copies are intended exclusively for those individuals involved in the creation of this special volume, and are signed by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynn Varley.
Authors: Frank Miller | Klaus Janson | Lynn Varley
Characters: Batman
Contributors: Alan Moore
