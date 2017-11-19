True Blood – Show Your True Colors Slogan 24 x 36 inch Poster

View larger $11.99 $6.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 171120-67367-1

Part No: PAS0282

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Mystery | Television | Thrillers | Vampire Films

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: HBO

Original U.S. Release: September 7, 2008

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

HBO’s vampire/werewolf drama ran from 2008 until 2014. The horror drama centered on telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), who encounters a strange new supernatural world when she meets the mysterious Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a southern Louisiana gentleman and vampire.

True Blood also starred Sam Trammell as Sam Merlotte, Ryan Kwanten as Jason Stackhouse, Chris Bauer as Andy Bellefleur, Nelsan Ellis as Lafayette Reynolds, Carrie Preston as Arlene Fowler, Rutina Wesley as Tara Thornton and Alexander Skarsgård as Eric Northman.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alexander Skarsgard | Anna Paquin | Carrie Preston | Chris Bauer | Deborah Ann Woll | Nelsan Ellis | Rutina Wesley | Ryan Kwanten | Sam Trammell | Stephen Moyer

Project Name: True Blood

Related Items

Categories

Cult Flavor | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | HBO | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Mystery | Posters - Reprints | Television | Thrillers | Vampire Films