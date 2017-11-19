Twitter
True Blood – Show Your True Colors Slogan 24 x 36 inch Poster

True Blood – Show Your True Colors Slogan 24 x 36 inch Poster
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Mystery | Television | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: HBO
Original U.S. Release: September 7, 2008
HBO’s vampire/werewolf drama ran from 2008 until 2014. The horror drama centered on telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), who encounters a strange new supernatural world when she meets the mysterious Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a southern Louisiana gentleman and vampire.

True Blood also starred Sam Trammell as Sam Merlotte, Ryan Kwanten as Jason Stackhouse, Chris Bauer as Andy Bellefleur, Nelsan Ellis as Lafayette Reynolds, Carrie Preston as Arlene Fowler, Rutina Wesley as Tara Thornton and Alexander Skarsgård as Eric Northman.

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alexander Skarsgard | Anna Paquin | Carrie Preston | Chris Bauer | Deborah Ann Woll | Nelsan Ellis | Rutina Wesley | Ryan Kwanten | Sam Trammell | Stephen Moyer
Project Name: True Blood

