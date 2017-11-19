Twitter
Need for Speed 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster

$11.99

$9.90


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171120-67368-1
Part No: RP13340
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Crime | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 14, 2014
Rating: PG-13
Details

Based on the popular video game series, Need For Speed centers on a street racer fresh out of prison, who was framed by a wealthy business associate. The racer soon joins a cross-country race with revenge in mind. His ex-partner, learning of the plan, places a massive bounty on his head just as the race begins, pitting many of the racer’s competitors against him.

Specifications

  • Size: 22 x 34 in

Cast: Aaron Paul | Dakota Johnson | Dominic Cooper | Harrison Gilbertson | Imogen Poots | Michael Keaton | Rami Malek | Ramon Rodriguez | Scott Mescudi | Stevie Ray Dallimore
Directors: Scott Waugh
Project Name: Need For Speed

