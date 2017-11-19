Need for Speed 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $11.99 $9.90 - Select Qty - 1

Genres: Action | Crime | Thrillers

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Original U.S. Release: March 14, 2014

Rating: PG-13

Based on the popular video game series, Need For Speed centers on a street racer fresh out of prison, who was framed by a wealthy business associate. The racer soon joins a cross-country race with revenge in mind. His ex-partner, learning of the plan, places a massive bounty on his head just as the race begins, pitting many of the racer’s competitors against him.

Size: 22 x 34 in

Cast: Aaron Paul | Dakota Johnson | Dominic Cooper | Harrison Gilbertson | Imogen Poots | Michael Keaton | Rami Malek | Ramon Rodriguez | Scott Mescudi | Stevie Ray Dallimore

Directors: Scott Waugh

Project Name: Need For Speed

