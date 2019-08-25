Share Page Support Us
The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story Hardcover Edition (2018)

$40.00

$25.97


3 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190825-78843-1
ISBN-10: 1419727451
ISBN-13: 9781419727450
Weight: 4.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Details

The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story reveals, for the first time, the design evolution of each new fantastical set, otherworldly machine, and unforgettable character in the film. Packed with hundreds of spectacular images, including production paintings, concept art and sketches, storyboards, and matte paintings, The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story is the definitive guide to the art of the film—and a must-have keepsake for fans.

Specifications

  • Pages: 256
  • Language: English
  • Size: 11.3 x 0.9 x 10.4 in


Project Name: Solo: A Star Wars Story
Authors: Phil Szostak

