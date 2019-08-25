The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story Hardcover Edition (2018)

$40.00
$25.97
ISBN-10: 1419727451
ISBN-13: 9781419727450
Weight: 4.08 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story reveals, for the first time, the design evolution of each new fantastical set, otherworldly machine, and unforgettable character in the film. Packed with hundreds of spectacular images, including production paintings, concept art and sketches, storyboards, and matte paintings, The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story is the definitive guide to the art of the film—and a must-have keepsake for fans.
Specifications
- Pages: 256
- Language: English
- Size: 11.3 x 0.9 x 10.4 in
Project Name: Solo: A Star Wars Story
Authors: Phil Szostak
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Hardcover Books | Harry N. Abrams | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art