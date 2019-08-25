The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story Hardcover Edition (2018)

View larger $40.00 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190825-78843-1

ISBN-10: 1419727451

ISBN-13: 9781419727450

Weight: 4.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Science Fiction | Sequels

Studio: Harry N. Abrams

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story reveals, for the first time, the design evolution of each new fantastical set, otherworldly machine, and unforgettable character in the film. Packed with hundreds of spectacular images, including production paintings, concept art and sketches, storyboards, and matte paintings, The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story is the definitive guide to the art of the film—and a must-have keepsake for fans.

Specifications

Pages: 256

Language: English

Size: 11.3 x 0.9 x 10.4 in



Project Name: Solo: A Star Wars Story

Authors: Phil Szostak

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Hardcover Books | Harry N. Abrams | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art