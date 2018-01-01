Twitter
RWBY 34 X 22 inch Anime Poster

RWBY 34 X 22 inch Anime Poster
PosterSKU: 171203-68695-1
Part No: 52431F 15385
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy
Original U.S. Release: July 18, 2013
Rating: NR
Team RWBY trains to fight crime and monsters known as the Grimm, protecting the world of Remnant.

  • Size: 34x22 in

Cast: Arryn Zech | Barbara Dunkelman | Jen Brown | Kara Eberle | Lindsay Jones | Michael Jones | Miles Luna | Samantha Ireland | Shannon McCormick | Vic Mignogna
Project Name: RWBY

