99 Ways to Die in the Movies – Famous Images from the The Kobal Collection

$16.99
$9.97
UPC: 9780750970532
ISBN-10: 0750970537
ISBN-13: 9780750970532
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Horror
Studio: The History Press | Tumbleweed
Item Release Date: April 1, 2017
Details
There have been many spectacular, tragic, shocking and downright gruesome deaths in Hollywood films over the years, and this little compendium brings together 99 of the most memorable through famous stills collected by the renowned Kobal Collection. From Hans Gruber’s famous fall from the Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard, to the Wicked Witch from the East being crushed by Dorothy’s farmhouse in The Wizard of Oz and the shocking murder of Marion Crane in the shower in Psycho, 99 Ways to Die in the Movies brings together these iconic cinematic moments for the first time in one gift book.
The Kobal Collection is the most-renowned, dedicated film photo archive in the world. They’ve mounted large-scale photo exhibitions celebrating the movies at such locations as the Festival de Cannes, The Film Society at Lincoln Center, and stores on Madison Avenue.
Specifications
- Pages: 112
- Size: 6.75 x 0.3 x 7.5 in
- Language: English
