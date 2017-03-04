Twitter
Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More
Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More
$13.99

$10.90


8 in stock


CDSKU: 170305-63498-1
UPC: 5055122112983
Part No: SEPIA1298
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Mystery | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Sepia
Item Release Date: October 7, 2016
Details

This CD combines two bestselling LPs from 1962 featuring tunes associated with popular TV and Radio programmes that became a part of everyday life of the UK then. Go down memory lane with the 32 tracks such as THE MAIGRET THEME, BARWICK GREEN (THE ARCHERS), CORONATION STREET, HIT AND MISS, THEME FROM “THE DANGER MAN”, THE PURSUERS, THEME FROM Z CARS. SUPERCAR, SUCU SUCU etc performed by the likes of Joe Loss, Tony Osborne, Eddie Calvert, Ray Martin, Ivor Slaney, John Barry, Norrie Paramor, Acker Bilk and Geoff Love.

