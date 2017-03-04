Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More

$13.99
Details
This CD combines two bestselling LPs from 1962 featuring tunes associated with popular TV and Radio programmes that became a part of everyday life of the UK then. Go down memory lane with the 32 tracks such as THE MAIGRET THEME, BARWICK GREEN (THE ARCHERS), CORONATION STREET, HIT AND MISS, THEME FROM “THE DANGER MAN”, THE PURSUERS, THEME FROM Z CARS. SUPERCAR, SUCU SUCU etc performed by the likes of Joe Loss, Tony Osborne, Eddie Calvert, Ray Martin, Ivor Slaney, John Barry, Norrie Paramor, Acker Bilk and Geoff Love.
Playlists
- The Maigret Theme by: Joe Loss and his Orchestra
- The Sir Francis Drake Theme by: Ivor Slaney and his Orchestra
- Highway Patrol by: Ken Mackintosh and his Orchestra
- Theme From "Z Cars" by: The Norrie Paramor Orchestra
- Barwick Green by: Sidney Torch and his Orchestra
- Berlin Melody by: Eddie Calvert
- Come Dancing by: Joe Loss and his Orchestra
- Coronation Street by: Geoff Love and his Orchestra
- The "Dr. Kildare" Theme by: Johnnie Spence and his Orchestra
- Hit And Miss by: The John Barry Seven Plus Four
- The Pursuers by: Malcolm Lockyer and his Orchestra
- The Windows Of Paris by: Tony Osborne and his Orchestra
- China Doll by: Bert Weedon
- Theme From "Danger Man" by: The Red Price Combo with Orchestra
- Saturday Jump by: Tony Osborne and his Jazz Group
- Sid's Tune by: Gordon Franks and his Orchestra
- My True Love by: Eddie Calvert
- Gurney Slade Theme by: Alyn Ainsworth and his Orchestra
- Cutty Sark by: The John Barry Seven and Orchestra
- Sucu Sucu by: Joe Loss and his Orchestra
- No Hiding Place by: Ken Mackintosh and his Orchestra
- At The Sign Of The Swingin' Cymbal by: Brian Fahey and his Orchestra
- Picture Parade by: The Pinewood Studio Orchestra
- The Lights Of Lisbon by: Tony Osborne and his Dancing Strings
- The Carousel Waltz by: Ray Martin and his Concert Orchestra
- Supercar by: Charles Blackwell and his Orchestra
- Nicola by: Steve Race and his Orchestra
- Rag Trade Rag by: Gordon Franks and his Orchestra
- Juke Box Fury by: Ozzie Warlock and The Wizards
- Stranger On The Shore by: Acker Bilk with The Leon Young String Chorale
- Along The Boulevards by: Ron Grainer and his music
- The Maigret Theme by: Ron Grainer and his music
