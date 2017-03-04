Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More

View larger $13.99 $10.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

CD SKU: 170305-63498-1

UPC: 5055122112983

Part No: SEPIA1298

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Mystery | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Sepia

Item Release Date: October 7, 2016

Details

This CD combines two bestselling LPs from 1962 featuring tunes associated with popular TV and Radio programmes that became a part of everyday life of the UK then. Go down memory lane with the 32 tracks such as THE MAIGRET THEME, BARWICK GREEN (THE ARCHERS), CORONATION STREET, HIT AND MISS, THEME FROM “THE DANGER MAN”, THE PURSUERS, THEME FROM Z CARS. SUPERCAR, SUCU SUCU etc performed by the likes of Joe Loss, Tony Osborne, Eddie Calvert, Ray Martin, Ivor Slaney, John Barry, Norrie Paramor, Acker Bilk and Geoff Love.

Action | Adventure | Drama | Mystery | Suspense | Thriller