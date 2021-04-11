Funky Coup: Korean Soul, Funk & Rare Groove Nuggets 1973-1980 Volume 1 Limited Edition 2-LP Pink Vinyl

- Artists Beauty Girls | Choi Heon | Devils | Franco Romano Band | Hee Sisters | Hye Eun-yi | In Soon-i | Kim Ha-jung | Kim Hye-jung | Kim Sung-ae | Kim Trio | Lee Eun-ha | Lee Jang-hee | Memphis Underground | Min Ji-hee | Moon Ji-young | Mujigae Quintet | Nami | Norman Records Session Players | Oasis Studio Session Players | Okhee | Ryu Bok-sung & His Bongo Orchestra | Somsatang | Yoon Si-nae | Yoon Soo-il
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish | Throwback Space
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Film Noir
- Studios: Beatball
- Product Release Date: August 25, 2020
This compilation brings together, for the first time, the hottest soul/funk gems that moved the clubs and dancefloors during one of the darkest chapters of Korea’s modern history under the Yushin dictatorship. It serves as a perfect guide to proto K-pop, featuring various hits from era-defining divas, relatively less-known rare tracks, as well as two previously unreleased instrumental tracks. These tunes offer an excellent primer on how soul, funk, jazz, and disco were adapted to Korea at the time, with most of the tracks sourced from the original master tapes and 6 tracks sourced from vinyl.
Special Features
- 180 gram double pink vinyl set with full-color printed inserts
- 25 essential Korean soul/funky tracks reissued for the first time on vinyl, including 2 unreleased tracks
- Remastered from the original master tapes or vinyl by Dave Cooley (Elysian Masters)
- Newly illustrated artwork by Aoyama Tokio with typography by Kim Sang-man (Parasite, Lady Vengeance)
- 4-page color insert with Korean/English liner notes
Playlists
- Side A
- Milyang Arirang by: Beauty Girls | Devils
- Promise by: Kim Ha-jung
- What Can I Do by: Okhee
- Give It Up by: Yoon Bok-hee
- Are You Alright by: Cha Do-kyun
- Side B
- Crying Girl by: Lee Jang-hee
- Family Affair Rehearsal by: Mujigae Quintet
- Don't Need A Word by: Okhee
- Cotton Candy Heart Waving by: Somsatang | Yoon Soo-il
- Where Are You Going by: Min Ji-hee | Oasis Studio Session Players
- Hye Eun-yi by: Hye Eun-yi
- Side C
- Hey J by: Devils
- Day After Day by: Kim Sung-ae
- It's Raining Night by: Kim Hye-jung
- Needless by: Yoon Si-nae
- Love by: Moon Ji-young
- In Soon-i by: In Soon-i
- Open the Door by: Norman Records Session Players
- Side D
- Like A Bird by: Hee Sisters
- Nami & Franco Romano Band by: Franco Romano Band | Nami
- Loving Heart by: Lee Eun-ha
- Walking Alone in Myoungdong by: Ryu Bok-sung & His Bongo Orchestra
- You're So Beautiful by: Choi Heon
- Long Goodbye - Jung Min and the Green Frog by: Kim Trio | Memphis Underground
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: 180-gram Pink Vinyl
