Funky Coup: Korean Soul, Funk & Rare Groove Nuggets 1973-1980 Volume 1 Limited Edition 2-LP Pink Vinyl

This compilation brings together, for the first time, the hottest soul/funk gems that moved the clubs and dancefloors during one of the darkest chapters of Korea’s modern history under the Yushin dictatorship. It serves as a perfect guide to proto K-pop, featuring various hits from era-defining divas, relatively less-known rare tracks, as well as two previously unreleased instrumental tracks. These tunes offer an excellent primer on how soul, funk, jazz, and disco were adapted to Korea at the time, with most of the tracks sourced from the original master tapes and 6 tracks sourced from vinyl.

Special Features

180 gram double pink vinyl set with full-color printed inserts

25 essential Korean soul/funky tracks reissued for the first time on vinyl, including 2 unreleased tracks

Remastered from the original master tapes or vinyl by Dave Cooley (Elysian Masters)

Newly illustrated artwork by Aoyama Tokio with typography by Kim Sang-man (Parasite, Lady Vengeance)

4-page color insert with Korean/English liner notes

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Material: 180-gram Pink Vinyl

