Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy (2000)
$3.00

$2.50


1 in stock


Kids ToySKU: 170405-64337-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Details

For sale is a Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy (2000). The figure is new and still sealed in its original packaging. The packaging has slight wear from years of storage. The first image of the two figures outside of the package is for reference only. The last two images are of the actual sealed toys you will receive.

Figure #1 of 8 – Enemy Blight on the Glow. Fit the body half over the figure and then squeeze Derek Powers’ legs together and he transforms into Blight by busting out of his civilian clothes. Each time you squeeze his legs, his face lights up in green. Blight’s hands glow in the dark and so does the base that he is standing on.

