Ready Player One Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Alan Silvestri

In Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies and simultaneously releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find a special Easter Egg that he has placed within the platform, which will give the finder complete control over the OASIS and his vast fortune.
Legendary composer Alan Silvestri produced the soundtrack to Ready Player One, along with David Bifano.
- The Oasis
"Hello, I'm James Halliday"
"Why Can't We Go Backwards?"
An Orb Meeting
Rea World Consequences
Sorrento Makes An Offer
Welcome To The Rebellion
High 5 Assembles
Orb of Osuvox
Sorrento Punked
Wade's Broadcast
Arty On The "Inside"
Looking For A Truck
She Never Left
Last Chance
"Get Me Out Of This"
"Hold On To Something"
"This Is Wrong"
"What Are You?"
There's Something I Need To Do"
Ready Player One - Main Title
Ready Player One - End Credits by: Alan Silvestri
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Ben Mendelsohn | Lena Waithe | Mark Rylance | Olivia Cooke | Philip Zhao | Simon Pegg | Susan Lynch | T.J. Miller | Tye Sheridan
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Ready Player One
Composers: Alan Silvestri
