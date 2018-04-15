Twitter
Ready Player One Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Alan Silvestri

SKU: 180415-72539-1
UPC: 794043195747
Part No: WTM40047
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Original U.S. Release: March 29, 2018
Item Release Date: April 6, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Details

In Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies and simultaneously releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find a special Easter Egg that he has placed within the platform, which will give the finder complete control over the OASIS and his vast fortune.

Legendary composer Alan Silvestri produced the soundtrack to Ready Player One, along with David Bifano.

Playlists

  • The Oasis
    "Hello, I'm James Halliday"
    "Why Can't We Go Backwards?"
    An Orb Meeting
    Rea World Consequences
    Sorrento Makes An Offer
    Welcome To The Rebellion
    High 5 Assembles
    Orb of Osuvox
    Sorrento Punked
    Wade's Broadcast
    Arty On The "Inside"
    Looking For A Truck
    She Never Left
    Last Chance
    "Get Me Out Of This"
    "Hold On To Something"
    "This Is Wrong"
    "What Are You?"
    There's Something I Need To Do"
    Ready Player One - Main Title
    Ready Player One - End Credits   by: Alan Silvestri

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Mendelsohn | Lena Waithe | Mark Rylance | Olivia Cooke | Philip Zhao | Simon Pegg | Susan Lynch | T.J. Miller | Tye Sheridan
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Ready Player One
Composers: Alan Silvestri

