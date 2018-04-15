Ready Player One Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Alan Silvestri

View larger $14.98 $14.57 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

In Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies and simultaneously releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find a special Easter Egg that he has placed within the platform, which will give the finder complete control over the OASIS and his vast fortune.

Legendary composer Alan Silvestri produced the soundtrack to Ready Player One, along with David Bifano.

"Hello, I'm James Halliday"

"Why Can't We Go Backwards?"

An Orb Meeting

Rea World Consequences

Sorrento Makes An Offer

Welcome To The Rebellion

High 5 Assembles

Orb of Osuvox

Sorrento Punked

Wade's Broadcast

Arty On The "Inside"

Looking For A Truck

She Never Left

Last Chance

"Get Me Out Of This"

"Hold On To Something"

"This Is Wrong"

"What Are You?"

There's Something I Need To Do"

Ready Player One - Main Title

Cast: Ben Mendelsohn | Lena Waithe | Mark Rylance | Olivia Cooke | Philip Zhao | Simon Pegg | Susan Lynch | T.J. Miller | Tye Sheridan

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: Ready Player One

Composers: Alan Silvestri

