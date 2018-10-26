Share Page Support Us
Big Trouble in Little China Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth

View larger
Details

Mondo are proud to present the original score to John Carpenter’s cult classic BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA. Featuring the complete score by John Carpenter in association with Alan Howarth – available in its entirety on vinyl for the first time, and featuring artwork by Phantom City Creative.

The score to BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA, composed by Carpenter in association with Alan Howarth, is an outlier in Carpenter’s filmography. It’s a heavy pulsing synth score that is simultaneously upbeat and haunting. A true genre mashup, both the film and the score are difficult to pin down, which makes their singularity all the more apparent.

Special Features

  • 2xLP pressed on black wax & housed in a gatefold jacket
  • Includes insert with credits

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Carter Wong | Chao Li Chi | Dennis Dun | Donald Li | James Hong | James Pax | Jeff Imada | Kate Burton | Kim Cattrall | Kurt Russell | Peter Kwong | Suzee Pai | Victor Wong
Directors: John Carpenter
Project Name: Big Trouble in Little China
Composers: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter

