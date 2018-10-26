Ganja and Hess Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Record Store Day (RSD) 2018 Exclusive

View larger $27.99 $26.97 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: April 20, 1973

Item Release Date: April 21, 2018

Rating: R

Details

Strange Disc proudly presents the original soundtrack to one of the groundbreaking films of African American cinema, Ganja & Hess (1973).

Ganja & Hess is a seminal work of African American cinema, flirting with the conventions of blaxploitation and horror cinema, Bill Gunn’s revolutionary independent film is a highly stylized and utterly original treatise on sex, religion, and African American identity. Starring Duane Jones (Night Of The Living Dead) & Marlene Clark (Midnight Cowboy, Enter The Dragon) as the leading roles.

Ganja & Hess was honored as one of the ten best American films of its decade by the Cannes Film Festival but was barely distributed to American audiences. Commissioned at a time when ‘blaxploitation’ movies like ‘Shaft’ played as blockbusters in African American neighborhoods, it was suppressed in the United States because it did not turn out to be the Hollywood genre film the producers intended, so Ganja & Hess was withdrawn when Gunn went beyond the vampire genre and turned in an original product.

The original cut was donated to the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) whose restoration work and screenings helped build the film’s reputation as a neglected classic of independent African American cinema. The restored version later received a superior DVD & Blu Ray release through Kino Lorber and in 2014 the film was remade by Spike Lee as ‘Da Sweet Blood of Jesus’.

The soundtrack to this exceptional film was composed Sam Waymon, a creative legend who has contributed to local, national and world culture. Born in North Carolina, Sam Waymon began his musical odyssey playing along with his sister, Eunice. His sister left North Carolina in the ’50s and traveled north to pursue her career. Along the way she

dropped her given name and became one of music’s most influential and independent musicians, known as Nina Simone.

Sam performed with and wrote music for his sister for over ten years but finally broke away to develop a style of his own that combines gospel, R&B, blues and jazz. Sam went on to record for record labels like: RCA, Polygram, and his own label Resolution records. He has worked side by side with legendary artists such as Miles Davis, Donnie Hathaway, Roberta Flack, The 5th dimension, and the list goes on and on.

Even more haunting than the film is its music, Sam Waymon created an innovative, ahead-of-its-time mixture of soul, tribal chants, gospel and trippy, dissonant experimental cues that makes for the strangest score for a vampire film.

Now, for the FIRST TIME ON VINYL (or on any format) Strange Disc records proudly presents a deluxe color vinyl edition (with insert containing exclusive liner notes & rare photographic materials) exclusively for Record Store Day 2018. Curated and supervised by composer Sam Waymon himself, this release is strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide & available in participating stores on 4/21.

Special Features

First ever release on ANY format

Strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide

Pressed on color vinyl, comes with Obi Strip

Original soundtrack composed by Nina Simone’s brother Sam Waymon

Comes with insert featuring unseen pictures and liner notes

Record Store Day 2018 Exclusive Release

Playlists

Intro

The Blood of the Thing (part 1)

The Blood of the Thing (part 2) Shadow of the Cross

Bongili Work Song #1 (Myrthian Dreams)

Hess Is Stabbed

March Blues (Sung by Mabel King)

You've Got To Learn To Let It Go (Instrumental)

Bongili Work Song #2

Survival Drive

Bongili Work Song #3

The Seduction (amalgam)

Intro (Reprise) - You've Got To Learn To Let It Go

You've Got To Learn To Let It Go (Church Version)

Just As I Am (Evangel Revival)

The Blood Of The Thing (reprise)

Resurrection

There Is A Fountain Filled With Blood

You've Got To Learn To Let It Go (Studio Version)

Bongili Work Song (Original Version)

Theme From Blood Couple

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bill Gunn | Duane Jones | Leonard Jackson | Mabel King | Marlene Clark | Tommy Lane

Directors: Bill Gunn

Project Name: Ganja & Hess

Composers: Sam Waymon

