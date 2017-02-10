Pan’s Labyrinth Criterion Collection Special Edition

$29.95
An Academy Award–winning dark fable set five years after the end of the Spanish Civil War, Pan’s Labyrinth encapsulates the rich visual style and genre-defying craft of Guillermo del Toro. Eleven-year-old Ofelia (Ivana Baquero, in a mature and tender performance) comes face to face with the horrors of fascism when she and her pregnant mother are uprooted to the countryside, where her new stepfather (Sergi López), a sadistic captain in General Francisco Franco’s army, hunts down Republican guerrillas refusing to give up the fight. The violent reality in which Ofelia lives merges seamlessly with her fantastical interior world when she meets a faun in a decaying labyrinth and is set on a strange, mythic journey that is at once terrifying and beautiful. In his revisiting of this bloody period in Spanish history, del Toro creates a vivid depiction of the monstrosities of war infiltrating a child’s imagination and threatening the innocence of youth.
- Newly graded 2K digital master, supervised by director Guillermo del Toro, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- Alternate 7.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- Audio commentary by del Toro from 2007
- New interview with del Toro by novelist Cornelia Funke about fairy tales, fantasy, and Pan’s Labyrinth
- New interview with actor Doug Jones
- Four 2007 making-of documentaries examining the characters, special effects, themes, and music of the film
- Interactive director’s notebook
- Footage of actor Ivana Baquero’s audition for the film
- Animated comics featuring prequel stories for the film’s menagerie of creatures
- Programs comparing selected production storyboards and del Toro’s thumbnail sketches with the final film; visual effects work for the Green Fairy; and elements of the film’s score
- Trailers and TV spots
- English subtitle translation approved by del Toro
- An essay by film critic Michael Atkinson
- New cover art by Becky Cloonan
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 119 minutes
- Language: Spanish
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A/1
- Audio: DTS Surround Sound
Cast: Álex Angulo | Ariadna Gil | César Vea | Doug Jones | Eusebio Lázaro | Federico Luppi | Gonzalo Uriarte | Ivan Massagué | Ivana Baquero | Manolo Solo | Maribel Verdú | Pablo Adán | Paco Vidal | Roger Casamajor | Sergi López
Directors: Guillermo del Toro
