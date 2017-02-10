Pan’s Labyrinth Criterion Collection Special Edition

View larger $29.95 From: $19.99 Use dropdown to see multiple styles available and all sizes for each one. \/ Choose From 2 Size and Style Options \/ Blu-ray $26.99 DVD $19.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Blu-ray - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock DVD





Blu-ray SKU: 170210-62991-1

UPC: 715515186810

Part No: CC268BD

ISBN-13: 978-1-68143-211-3

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New DVD SKU: 170210-62991-2

UPC: 715515186919

Part No: CC2685D

ISBN-13: 978-1-68143-212-0

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 170210-62991-1UPC: 715515186810Part No: CC268BDISBN-13: 978-1-68143-211-3Weight: 0.11 lbsCondition: NewSKU: 170210-62991-2UPC: 715515186919Part No: CC2685DISBN-13: 978-1-68143-212-0Weight: 0.11 lbsCondition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller | War

Studio: Criterion

Original U.S. Release: January 19, 2007

Item Release Date: October 18, 2016

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An Academy Award–winning dark fable set five years after the end of the Spanish Civil War, Pan’s Labyrinth encapsulates the rich visual style and genre-defying craft of Guillermo del Toro. Eleven-year-old Ofelia (Ivana Baquero, in a mature and tender performance) comes face to face with the horrors of fascism when she and her pregnant mother are uprooted to the countryside, where her new stepfather (Sergi López), a sadistic captain in General Francisco Franco’s army, hunts down Republican guerrillas refusing to give up the fight. The violent reality in which Ofelia lives merges seamlessly with her fantastical interior world when she meets a faun in a decaying labyrinth and is set on a strange, mythic journey that is at once terrifying and beautiful. In his revisiting of this bloody period in Spanish history, del Toro creates a vivid depiction of the monstrosities of war infiltrating a child’s imagination and threatening the innocence of youth.

Special Features

Newly graded 2K digital master, supervised by director Guillermo del Toro, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Alternate 7.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary by del Toro from 2007

New interview with del Toro by novelist Cornelia Funke about fairy tales, fantasy, and Pan’s Labyrinth

New interview with actor Doug Jones

Four 2007 making-of documentaries examining the characters, special effects, themes, and music of the film

Interactive director’s notebook

Footage of actor Ivana Baquero’s audition for the film

Animated comics featuring prequel stories for the film’s menagerie of creatures

Programs comparing selected production storyboards and del Toro’s thumbnail sketches with the final film; visual effects work for the Green Fairy; and elements of the film’s score

Trailers and TV spots

English subtitle translation approved by del Toro

An essay by film critic Michael Atkinson

New cover art by Becky Cloonan

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 119 minutes

Language: Spanish

Subtitles: English

Region: A/1

Audio: DTS Surround Sound

Cast: Álex Angulo | Ariadna Gil | César Vea | Doug Jones | Eusebio Lázaro | Federico Luppi | Gonzalo Uriarte | Ivan Massagué | Ivana Baquero | Manolo Solo | Maribel Verdú | Pablo Adán | Paco Vidal | Roger Casamajor | Sergi López

Directors: Guillermo del Toro

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Criterion | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Fantasy | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller | War