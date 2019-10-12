Share Page Support Us
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (February 27, 2009) Jackie Earle Haley, Rorschach, Watchmen [86093]

View larger

$13.00

$9.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191012-79404-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Jackie Earle Haley  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: February 27, 2009
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Entertainment Weekly Magazine Special Collector’s Edition (February 27, 2009) Jackie Earle Haley, Rorschach, Watchmen.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Entertainment Weekly
Subject: Jackie Earle Haley

