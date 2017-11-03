The Warriors Original Motion Picture Soundtrack [Import]

View larger $12.99 $11.67 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 171103-68107-1

UPC: 731455116922

Part No: 5511692

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Walter Hill items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers

Studio: A&M Records

Original U.S. Release: February 9, 1979

Item Release Date: April 25, 2000

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Warriors soundtrack album was one of the first massive hit rock ‘n’ roll soundtracks that helped propel the corresponding film to greater success thanks to the music included here. Includes tracks from Ace Soundtrack composer Barry Devorzon (Nadia’s Theme AKA Theme to the Young and the Restless), Genya Ravan, legendary songwriter Desmond Child (Sans Rouge), former James Gang guitarist and future Eagle Joe Walsh, future James Taylor backup singer Arnold McCuller and more. In the early 2000’s, The Ultimate Director’s Cut was released on DVD and Rockstar Games (Grand Theft Auto) released the Warriors video game based on the movie. A remake of the movie was scheduled to be released in 2006, but has since been mired in development hell.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 92

Cast: Brian Tyler | David Harris | David Patrick Kelly | Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Dorsey Wright | Ginny Ortiz | James Remar | John Snyder | Lynne Thigpen | Marcelino Sánchez | Mercedes Ruehl | Michael Beck | Roger Hill | Terry Michos | Tom McKitterick

Directors: Walter Hill

Related Items

Categories

A&M Records | Action | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Music | Thrillers | Throwback Space