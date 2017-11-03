Twitter
The Warriors Original Motion Picture Soundtrack [Import]
Details

The Warriors soundtrack album was one of the first massive hit rock ‘n’ roll soundtracks that helped propel the corresponding film to greater success thanks to the music included here. Includes tracks from Ace Soundtrack composer Barry Devorzon (Nadia’s Theme AKA Theme to the Young and the Restless), Genya Ravan, legendary songwriter Desmond Child (Sans Rouge), former James Gang guitarist and future Eagle Joe Walsh, future James Taylor backup singer Arnold McCuller and more. In the early 2000’s, The Ultimate Director’s Cut was released on DVD and Rockstar Games (Grand Theft Auto) released the Warriors video game based on the movie. A remake of the movie was scheduled to be released in 2006, but has since been mired in development hell.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 92

Cast: Brian Tyler | David Harris | David Patrick Kelly | Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Dorsey Wright | Ginny Ortiz | James Remar | John Snyder | Lynne Thigpen | Marcelino Sánchez | Mercedes Ruehl | Michael Beck | Roger Hill | Terry Michos | Tom McKitterick
Directors: Walter Hill

