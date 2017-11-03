The Warriors Original Motion Picture Soundtrack [Import]

$12.99
$11.67
UPC: 731455116922
Part No: 5511692
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Studio: A&M Records
Original U.S. Release: February 9, 1979
Item Release Date: April 25, 2000
Rating: R
Details
The Warriors soundtrack album was one of the first massive hit rock ‘n’ roll soundtracks that helped propel the corresponding film to greater success thanks to the music included here. Includes tracks from Ace Soundtrack composer Barry Devorzon (Nadia’s Theme AKA Theme to the Young and the Restless), Genya Ravan, legendary songwriter Desmond Child (Sans Rouge), former James Gang guitarist and future Eagle Joe Walsh, future James Taylor backup singer Arnold McCuller and more. In the early 2000’s, The Ultimate Director’s Cut was released on DVD and Rockstar Games (Grand Theft Auto) released the Warriors video game based on the movie. A remake of the movie was scheduled to be released in 2006, but has since been mired in development hell.
Playlists
- Theme From "The Warriors" by: Barry De Vorzon
3:57
- Nowhere To Run by: Arnold McCuller
3:15
- In Havana by: Ismael Miranda | Kenny Vance
3:56
- Echoes In My Mind by: Mandrill
6:09
- The Fight by: Barry De Vorzon
1:20
- In The City by: Joe Walsh
3:55
- Love Is A Fire by: Genya Ravan
4:50
- Baseball Furies Chase by: Barry De Vorzon
2:28
- You're Movin' Too Slow by: Johnny Vastano
2:54
- Last Of An Ancient Breed by: Desmond Child
4:09
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 92
Cast: Brian Tyler | David Harris | David Patrick Kelly | Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Dorsey Wright | Ginny Ortiz | James Remar | John Snyder | Lynne Thigpen | Marcelino Sánchez | Mercedes Ruehl | Michael Beck | Roger Hill | Terry Michos | Tom McKitterick
Directors: Walter Hill
