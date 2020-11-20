Share Page Support Us
Spartacus: Blood and Sand 18×24 inch Original Promotional Poster (2010) [D68]

View larger

$19.99

$15.70


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201120-83170-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Spartacus: Blood and Sand 18×24 inch Original Promotional Poster (2010). These posters were distributed at the 2009 edition of New York Comic-Con to promote the Starz series Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 18 x 24 in

Cast: Daniel Feuerriegel | Liam McIntyre | Lucy Lawless | Manu Bennett | Nick E. Tarabay | Peter Mensah | Viva Bianca
Project Name: Spartacus: Blood and Sand

