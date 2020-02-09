Share Page Support Us
Penny Dreadful Dr. Frankenstein Sketchbook Deluxe Journal Limited Edition 485/1500 (2015)

Penny Dreadful Dr. Frankenstein Sketchbook Deluxe Journal Limited Edition 485/1500 (2015)
View larger

$25.99

$19.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200209-80278-1
UPC: 840417102054
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Penny Dreadful Dr. Frankenstein Sketchbook Deluxe Journal Limited Edition 485/1500.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. There is some damage to the inside spine. See photos for details.

Cast: Billie Piper | Danny Sapani | Eva Green | Harry Treadaway | Josh Hartnett | Reeve Carney | Rory Kinnear | Timothy Dalton | Wes Studi
Project Name: Penny Dreadful

