X-Men: Days of Future Past DVD Edition [U50]

- Cast: Anna Paquin | Bingbing Fan | Daniel Cudmore | Elliot Page | Evan Peters | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | James McAvoy | Jennifer Lawrence | Josh Helman | Michael Fassbender | Nicholas Hoult | Omar Sy | Peter Dinklage | Shawn Ashmore
- Directors: Bryan Singer
- Project Name X-Men: Days of Future Past
- Characters Charles Xavier | Mystique | Storm | Wolverine
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: DVD
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: Marvel Studios | Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: May 23, 2014
- Product Release Date: October 14, 2014
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Anna Paquin | Bryan Singer | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | James McAvoy | Jennifer Lawrence | Michael Fassbender | Shawn Ashmore | Wolverine
The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST. The beloved characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from X-Men: First Class, in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 132
- Audio: English (Dolby Digital 5.1), French (Dolby Digital 2.0 Surround), Spanish (Dolby Digital 2.0 Surround)
- Language: English
- Subtitles: Spanish, French, English
- Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
- Region: 1
