Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

X-Men: Days of Future Past DVD Edition [U50]

X-Men: Days of Future Past DVD Edition [U50]
View larger
$8.99
$7.99
See Options

1 in stock
DVD
SKU: 210608-87360-1
UPC: 024543962601
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST. The beloved characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from X-Men: First Class, in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 132
  • Audio: English (Dolby Digital 5.1), French (Dolby Digital 2.0 Surround), Spanish (Dolby Digital 2.0 Surround)
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: Spanish, French, English
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Region: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Black Mama, White Mama
The Commuter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens One Sheet 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
DC Comics Bombshells Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn 3-Pack Desktop Standee Set [190149]
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York 23×33 inch German Movie Poster (1981) [9340]
DC Comics The Flash Racing 23 x 35 inch Poster
The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #3
Dawn of the Dead Soundtrack 40th Anniversary Edition Transparent Lime Vinyl + Gatefold Poster by Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin
Sci-Fi Magazine (June 2007) Spider-Man 3
Funko Blade Runner 2049 Sylvia Hoeks as Luv Vinyl Figure
DVDSKU: 210608-87360-1
UPC: 024543962601
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.