Green Goblin Ultimate Spider-Man Bust Diamond Select Marvel Comics Toys (2000)

A Diamond Select Release! Sculpted by Gabriel Marquez and designed in conjunction with Mark Bagley, this Ultimate Green Goblin Mini-Bust was designed as a companion piece to the Ultimate Spider-Man Mini-Bust. While the Goblin’s look may have changed, one thing has not: the fact that the Goblin is Spidey’s number one bad guy! This massive bust measures 8″ tall, from his outstretched, web-wrapped arm and the twisted jack-o lantern base! The second in the Ultimate Spider-Man line. The box features all-new artwork by Mark Bagley inspired by the bust itself. This piece is limited to a 10,000 piece total production run, and comes with full-color Certificate of Authenticity. Also available is a special “power up” edition bust with clear power-up hands! This version is limited to 10,000 pieces, each including a Certificate/Mini-Print, hand-signed by Mark Bagley and sculptor Gabriel Marquez.

The figure is in great shape and has only been removed from the box to take the photos in this listing. The original box is included and has some signs of wear, but is in overall very good shape. Box also has a few bends, edge wear and corner dings.

Size: 12.3 x 8.5 x 10.7 in



