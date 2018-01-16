Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Quotable Star Trek Original Series Trading Card Set 110-Pack (Rittenhouse Archives, 2004)

The Quotable Star Trek Original Series Trading Card Set 110-Pack (Rittenhouse Archives, 2004)
View larger
The Quotable Star Trek Original Series Trading Card Set 110-Pack (Rittenhouse Archives, 2004)
The Quotable Star Trek Original Series Trading Card Set 110-Pack (Rittenhouse Archives, 2004)
The Quotable Star Trek Original Series Trading Card Set 110-Pack (Rittenhouse Archives, 2004)
The Quotable Star Trek Original Series Trading Card Set 110-Pack (Rittenhouse Archives, 2004)
The Quotable Star Trek Original Series Trading Card Set 110-Pack (Rittenhouse Archives, 2004)

$19.99

$13.99


1 in stock


Card SetSKU: 180117-69697-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Paramount Pictures | Rittenhouse Archives
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1966
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a 2004 Rittenhouse Archives Star Trek The Original Series (TOS) “Quotable” 110 trading card base set. Included are cards featuring excellent images and quotes from the entire series of the Original 1960’s Star Trek TV series starring William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, George Takai, Nichelle Nichols, DeForrest Kelly, James Doohan and Walter Koenig. This item was produced by Rittenhouse Archives in 2004.

The cards are in nearly mint condition and will ship in a clear plastic wrapper.

Specifications

  • Pages: 110 cards

Cast: DeForest Kelley | Eddie Paskey | George Takei | James Doohan | John Winston | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Subject: Star Trek: The Original Series
Creators: Gene Roddenberry

Related Items

Into the Night
Shonen Jump Naruto Team 7 II Shippuden 36 x 24 Inch Manga Poster
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Out of the Fire Youth and Childrens Apparel
The Art of John Harris: Beyond the Horizon
Back to the Future Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack
Universal Studios Monsters Legacy Series III 3 Figure Set: Invisible Man, Phantom of the Opera and Metaluna Mutant
Alien Creature Feature Youth and Childrens Apparel
Thundercats – Music from the Warner Bros. Animation Television Series
Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select
The Nightmare Before Christmas 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Board & Card Games | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Fantasy | Featured | Memorabilia | Paramount Pictures | Rittenhouse Archives | Science Fiction | Television | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *