NEW SEALED Spider-Man Limited Edition Collector’s DVD Gift Set (2002)

$35.95
$19.95
UPC: 043396100084
ISBN-10: 1404905200
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Spider-Man items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Memorabilia | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: May 3, 2002
Item Release Date: November 1, 2002
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man begins when a genetically modified spider bites a nerdy, shy and awkward high school student named Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire). After the incident, Parker gains spider-like abilities that he eventually learns to control and later must use to fight evil as a superhero after tragedy befalls his family.
Special Features
- Gift Set includes:
- Spider-Man widescreen 2-disc DVD
- Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters & Marvels DVD
- Collectible reprint of Amazing Fantasy #15, which introduced the Spider-Man character
- Collectible senitype featuring a film cel from the movie personally selected by the director with his comments
- Limited edition off-set lithograph reproduction by Spider-Man artists John Romita Sr. and John Romita Jr.
- 2-Disc set loaded with special features including:
- Commentary by director Sam Raimi, Kirsten Dunst, producer Laura Ziskin, and co-producer Grant Curtis
SFX commentary by special effects designer John Dykstra and visual effects crew
"Weaving the Web": subtitled pop-on production notes and historical facts
Branching web-isodes
Music videos: Hero (Chad Kroeger featuring Josey Scott), What We're All About (Sum 41)
TV spots
Filmographies and character files
HBO Making of Spider-Man
Spider-Mania, an E! Entertainment Special
Director profile: Sam Raimi
Composer profile: Danny Elfman
Screen tests for Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, and CGI Spider-Man
Costume and makeup tests
Gag/outtake reel
Conceptual art and production design gallery
Comic book artist pin-up gallery
"Spider-Man: The Mythology of the 21st Century" historical documentary
The Spider-Man Comic Book Archives
Rogues Gallery
The Loves of Peter Parker
Activision game hints and tips
DVD-ROM features
- Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters & Marvels DVD includes:
- Stan Lee talks in-depth with Kevin Smith (Dogma, Clerks) about his role in creating the modern mythology of a superhero
Two Features: Creating Spider-Man and Here Come the Heroes
Loaded with DVD extras including a behind-the-scenes featurette and rare Stan Lee home movie footage
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: Bill Nunn | Bruce Campbell | Cliff Robertson | Elizabeth Banks | J.K. Simmons | James Franco | Joe Manganiello | Kirsten Dunst | Macy Gray | Michael Papajohn | Randy Savage | Rosemary Harris | Stan Lee | Ted Raimi | Tobey Maguire | Willem Dafoe
Directors: Sam Raimi
Project Name: Spider-Man (2002)
Characters: Spider-Man
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Columbia Tri-Star | Comic Based | Comics | Cult Flavor | DVD | Fantasy | Featured | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | SONY Pictures | The Museum of Fantastic Art