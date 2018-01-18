Twitter
NEW SEALED Spider-Man Limited Edition Collector’s DVD Gift Set (2002)

NEW SEALED Spider-Man Limited Edition Collector’s DVD Gift Set (2002)
NEW SEALED Spider-Man Limited Edition Collector’s DVD Gift Set (2002)
$35.95

$19.95


1 in stock


DVD SetSKU: 180118-69749-1
UPC: 043396100084
ISBN-10: 1404905200
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: May 3, 2002
Item Release Date: November 1, 2002
Rating: PG-13
Details

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man begins when a genetically modified spider bites a nerdy, shy and awkward high school student named Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire). After the incident, Parker gains spider-like abilities that he eventually learns to control and later must use to fight evil as a superhero after tragedy befalls his family.

Special Features

  • Gift Set includes:
  • Spider-Man widescreen 2-disc DVD
  • Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters & Marvels DVD
  • Collectible reprint of Amazing Fantasy #15, which introduced the Spider-Man character
  • Collectible senitype featuring a film cel from the movie personally selected by the director with his comments
  • Limited edition off-set lithograph reproduction by Spider-Man artists John Romita Sr. and John Romita Jr.
  • 2-Disc set loaded with special features including:
  • Commentary by director Sam Raimi, Kirsten Dunst, producer Laura Ziskin, and co-producer Grant Curtis
    SFX commentary by special effects designer John Dykstra and visual effects crew
    "Weaving the Web": subtitled pop-on production notes and historical facts
    Branching web-isodes
    Music videos: Hero (Chad Kroeger featuring Josey Scott), What We're All About (Sum 41)
    TV spots
    Filmographies and character files
    HBO Making of Spider-Man
    Spider-Mania, an E! Entertainment Special
    Director profile: Sam Raimi
    Composer profile: Danny Elfman
    Screen tests for Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, and CGI Spider-Man
    Costume and makeup tests
    Gag/outtake reel
    Conceptual art and production design gallery
    Comic book artist pin-up gallery
    "Spider-Man: The Mythology of the 21st Century" historical documentary
    The Spider-Man Comic Book Archives
    Rogues Gallery
    The Loves of Peter Parker
    Activision game hints and tips
    DVD-ROM features
  • Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters & Marvels DVD includes:
  • Stan Lee talks in-depth with Kevin Smith (Dogma, Clerks) about his role in creating the modern mythology of a superhero
    Two Features: Creating Spider-Man and Here Come the Heroes
    Loaded with DVD extras including a behind-the-scenes featurette and rare Stan Lee home movie footage

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Bill Nunn | Bruce Campbell | Cliff Robertson | Elizabeth Banks | J.K. Simmons | James Franco | Joe Manganiello | Kirsten Dunst | Macy Gray | Michael Papajohn | Randy Savage | Rosemary Harris | Stan Lee | Ted Raimi | Tobey Maguire | Willem Dafoe
Directors: Sam Raimi
Project Name: Spider-Man (2002)
Characters: Spider-Man

