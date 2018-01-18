NEW SEALED Spider-Man Limited Edition Collector’s DVD Gift Set (2002)

DVD Set SKU: 180118-69749-1

Details

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man begins when a genetically modified spider bites a nerdy, shy and awkward high school student named Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire). After the incident, Parker gains spider-like abilities that he eventually learns to control and later must use to fight evil as a superhero after tragedy befalls his family.

Special Features

Gift Set includes:

Spider-Man widescreen 2-disc DVD

Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters & Marvels DVD

Collectible reprint of Amazing Fantasy #15, which introduced the Spider-Man character

Collectible senitype featuring a film cel from the movie personally selected by the director with his comments

Limited edition off-set lithograph reproduction by Spider-Man artists John Romita Sr. and John Romita Jr.

2-Disc set loaded with special features including:

Commentary by director Sam Raimi, Kirsten Dunst, producer Laura Ziskin, and co-producer Grant Curtis

SFX commentary by special effects designer John Dykstra and visual effects crew

"Weaving the Web": subtitled pop-on production notes and historical facts

Branching web-isodes

Music videos: Hero (Chad Kroeger featuring Josey Scott), What We're All About (Sum 41)

TV spots

Filmographies and character files

HBO Making of Spider-Man

Spider-Mania, an E! Entertainment Special

Director profile: Sam Raimi

Composer profile: Danny Elfman

Screen tests for Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, and CGI Spider-Man

Costume and makeup tests

Gag/outtake reel

Conceptual art and production design gallery

Comic book artist pin-up gallery

"Spider-Man: The Mythology of the 21st Century" historical documentary

The Spider-Man Comic Book Archives

Rogues Gallery

The Loves of Peter Parker

Activision game hints and tips

DVD-ROM features

Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters & Marvels DVD includes:

Stan Lee talks in-depth with Kevin Smith (Dogma, Clerks) about his role in creating the modern mythology of a superhero

Two Features: Creating Spider-Man and Here Come the Heroes

Loaded with DVD extras including a behind-the-scenes featurette and rare Stan Lee home movie footage

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Bill Nunn | Bruce Campbell | Cliff Robertson | Elizabeth Banks | J.K. Simmons | James Franco | Joe Manganiello | Kirsten Dunst | Macy Gray | Michael Papajohn | Randy Savage | Rosemary Harris | Stan Lee | Ted Raimi | Tobey Maguire | Willem Dafoe

Directors: Sam Raimi

Project Name: Spider-Man (2002)

Characters: Spider-Man

