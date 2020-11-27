The Electric Heir (Feverwake) Hardcover First Edition (2020) [J66]

View larger $13.99 $9.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 201127-83403-1

ISBN-13: 9781542005081

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Adventure | Mystery

Studio: Skyscape

Item Release Date: March 17, 2020

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the sequel to The Fever King, Noam Álvaro seeks to end tyranny before he becomes a tyrant himself.

Six months after Noam Álvaro helped overthrow the despotic government of Carolinia, the Atlantians have gained citizenship, and Lehrer is chancellor. But despite Lehrer’s image as a progressive humanitarian leader, Noam has finally remembered the truth that Lehrer forced him to forget—that Lehrer is responsible for the deadly magic infection that ravaged Carolinia.

Now that Noam remembers the full extent of Lehrer’s crimes, he’s determined to use his influence with Lehrer to bring him down for good. If Lehrer realizes Noam has evaded his control—and that Noam is plotting against him—Noam’s dead. So he must keep playing the role of Lehrer’s protégé until he can steal enough vaccine to stop the virus.

Meanwhile Dara Shirazi returns to Carolinia, his magic stripped by the same vaccine that saved his life. But Dara’s attempts to ally himself with Noam prove that their methods for defeating Lehrer are violently misaligned. Dara fears Noam has only gotten himself more deeply entangled in Lehrer’s web. Sooner or later, playing double agent might cost Noam his life.

Specifications

Pages: 479

Size: 5.5 x 1 x 8.25 in



Authors: Victoria Lee

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Hardcover Books | Mystery | Skyscape