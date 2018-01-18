NEW SEALED Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition

$29.95
$14.98
UPC: 630509414642
Part No: 1115B6677000
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Genres: Comedy | Crime | Drama | Game/Video Game
Studio: Hasbro | Parker Brothers
Details
Challenge friends and family and play the Monopoly Ultimate Banking game. The game presents a modern banking version of Monopoly where Monopoly money is no more. Featuring an Ultimate Banking unit with touch technology, players can instantly buy properties, set rent, and tap their way to fortune.
Tap Technology
Each player starts out with money on a bankcard when the card is placed on the Ultimate Banking unit. Throughout the game, players just tap the Ultimate Banking unit and it will automatically calculate a player’s worth and even tell players if they have enough money to pay a debt or buy a property. If a player lands on an Event Space, property rates can change, players can earn or lose money. ..or even get sent to Jail. The Ultimate Banking unit scans the game’s property cards and can boost or crash the market. Win by bankrupting opponents! In the end it will calculate all players’ finishing positions, using their total money and property values.
Special Features
- Instant transactions and cashless gameplay
- Introducing Event cards for an exciting game
- Property values rise and fall
- Tap technology makes the game fast and fun
- Bank cards track players' wealth
- Properties can be auctioned off!
- Includes 1 gameboard, 1 Ultimate Banking unit, 4 plastic tokens, 22 houses, 49 cards [4 Bank, 22 Title Deed, 23 Event], 2 dice, and game guide
Specifications
- Size: 2 x 15.8 x 10.5 in
