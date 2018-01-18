NEW SEALED Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition

Game SKU: 180118-69758-1

UPC: 630509414642

Part No: 1115B6677000

Weight: 3.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games

Genres: Comedy | Crime | Drama | Game/Video Game

Studio: Hasbro | Parker Brothers

Details

Challenge friends and family and play the Monopoly Ultimate Banking game. The game presents a modern banking version of Monopoly where Monopoly money is no more. Featuring an Ultimate Banking unit with touch technology, players can instantly buy properties, set rent, and tap their way to fortune.

Tap Technology

Each player starts out with money on a bankcard when the card is placed on the Ultimate Banking unit. Throughout the game, players just tap the Ultimate Banking unit and it will automatically calculate a player’s worth and even tell players if they have enough money to pay a debt or buy a property. If a player lands on an Event Space, property rates can change, players can earn or lose money. ..or even get sent to Jail. The Ultimate Banking unit scans the game’s property cards and can boost or crash the market. Win by bankrupting opponents! In the end it will calculate all players’ finishing positions, using their total money and property values.

Special Features

Instant transactions and cashless gameplay

Introducing Event cards for an exciting game

Property values rise and fall

Tap technology makes the game fast and fun

Bank cards track players' wealth

Properties can be auctioned off!

Includes 1 gameboard, 1 Ultimate Banking unit, 4 plastic tokens, 22 houses, 49 cards [4 Bank, 22 Title Deed, 23 Event], 2 dice, and game guide

Specifications

Size: 2 x 15.8 x 10.5 in

