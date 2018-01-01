Twitter
Assassin of Youth 24 X 36 inch Movie Poster
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Grindhouse Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Millcreek Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: January 1, 1937
Assassin of Youth centers on the world of marijuana culture. In the cult classic, a high-school girl gets involved with a ring of teenage marijuana smokers and starts down the wrong path. A newspaper reporter poses as a soda jerk in order to infiltrate the gang of teen dope heads.

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Arthur Gardner | Dorothy Short | Dorothy Vaughan | Earl Dwire | Fay McKenzie | Fern Emmett | Henry Roquemore | Hudson Faucett | Luana Walters | Michael Owen
Directors: Elmer Clifton
