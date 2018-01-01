Assassin of Youth 24 X 36 inch Movie Poster

View larger $12.98 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

6 in stock





Poster SKU: 171203-68689-1

Part No: 52466F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Grindhouse Films

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Millcreek Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: January 1, 1937

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Assassin of Youth centers on the world of marijuana culture. In the cult classic, a high-school girl gets involved with a ring of teenage marijuana smokers and starts down the wrong path. A newspaper reporter poses as a soda jerk in order to infiltrate the gang of teen dope heads.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Arthur Gardner | Dorothy Short | Dorothy Vaughan | Earl Dwire | Fay McKenzie | Fern Emmett | Henry Roquemore | Hudson Faucett | Luana Walters | Michael Owen

Directors: Elmer Clifton

Project Name: Assassin of Youth

Related Items

Categories

Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Millcreek Entertainment | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Throwback Space