Fullmetal Alchemist Character Celebration 36 X 24 inch Poster

$12.98

$9.98


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171203-68688-1
Part No: 52462F 67087
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Funimation
Original U.S. Release: November 6, 2004
Details

The cult classic anime series Fullmetal Alchemist begins after a failed alchemical ritual leaves brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric with severely damaged bodies. The pair soon start searching for the one thing that can save them – the fabled philosopher’s stone.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Aaron Dismuke | Caitlin Glass | Christopher Sabat | Colleen Clinkenbeard | Kenji Utsumi | Rie Kugimiya | Romi Pak | Tôru Ohkawa | Travis Willingham | Vic Mignogna
Project Name: Fullmetal Alchemist

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Funimation | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art

