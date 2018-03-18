The Oath by Elie Wiesel Paperback 1st Edition 1974

Book SKU: 180318-71017-1

ISBN-10: 0380001152

ISBN-13: 978-0380001156

Weight: 1.12 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Crime | Drama

Studio: Avon Books

Details

For sale is a copy of The Oath by Elie Wiesel. The book is the First Avon Books Printing, September 1974. The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

Size: 6.9 x 4.2 x 1 in



Authors: Elie Wiesel

