The Presidents: The Lives and Legacies of the Leaders of the United States 4-Disc DVD Edition

View larger

$89.99

$49.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190315-77521-1
UPC: 733961268577
Part No: AAAE268571
ISBN-10: 1422918556
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Documentary | Drama | History
Studio: History / A&E
Item Release Date: April 17, 2012
Details

THE PRESIDENTS is an unprecedented eight-part survey of the personal lives and legacies of the remarkable men who have presided over the Oval Office. This highly acclaimed collection now includes a special BIOGRAPHY of President Barack Obama.

From 1789 to today, THE PRESIDENTS collection gathers together vivid snapshots of all Commanders in Chief who have guided America throughout its history – their powerful personalities, weaknesses, and major achievements or historical insignificance. Based on the book To the Best of My Ability, edited by Pulitzer Prize-winner James McPherson, THE PRESIDENTS features rare and unseen photographs and footage, unexpected insight and trivia from journalists, scholars, and politicians such as Walter Cronkite, David Brinkley, Wesley Clark, Bob Dole, and former President Jimmy Carter. Viewed within the changing contexts of each administration, the Presidency has never seemed more compelling and human.

Narrated by Edward Herrmann, this four-DVD set is a proud addition to the award-winning documentary tradition of HISTORY.

Special Features

  • Barack Obama episode of BIOGRAPHY
  • Feature-length Documentary All The Presidents' Wives
  • Timeline of U.S. Presidents

Included Content

  • DISC 1: The Presidents, Volume 1 - Part 1: 1789-1825 / Part 2: 1825-1849 / Part 3: 1849-1865
  • DISC 2: The Presidents, Volume 2 - Part 4: 1865-1885 / Part 5: 1885-1913 / Part 6: 1913-1945
  • DISC 3: The Presidents, Volume 3 - Part 7: 1945-1977 / Part 8: 1977-Present / Bonus
  • DISC 4: Biography: Barack Obama

Specifications

  • Runtime: 407
  • Language: English
  • Number of Discs: 4


Subject: Barack Obama

