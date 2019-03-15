The Presidents: The Lives and Legacies of the Leaders of the United States 4-Disc DVD Edition

View larger $89.99 $49.99 - Select Qty - 1

Item Release Date: April 17, 2012

Details

THE PRESIDENTS is an unprecedented eight-part survey of the personal lives and legacies of the remarkable men who have presided over the Oval Office. This highly acclaimed collection now includes a special BIOGRAPHY of President Barack Obama.

From 1789 to today, THE PRESIDENTS collection gathers together vivid snapshots of all Commanders in Chief who have guided America throughout its history – their powerful personalities, weaknesses, and major achievements or historical insignificance. Based on the book To the Best of My Ability, edited by Pulitzer Prize-winner James McPherson, THE PRESIDENTS features rare and unseen photographs and footage, unexpected insight and trivia from journalists, scholars, and politicians such as Walter Cronkite, David Brinkley, Wesley Clark, Bob Dole, and former President Jimmy Carter. Viewed within the changing contexts of each administration, the Presidency has never seemed more compelling and human.

Narrated by Edward Herrmann, this four-DVD set is a proud addition to the award-winning documentary tradition of HISTORY.

Special Features

Barack Obama episode of BIOGRAPHY

Feature-length Documentary All The Presidents' Wives

Timeline of U.S. Presidents

Included Content

DISC 1: The Presidents, Volume 1 - Part 1: 1789-1825 / Part 2: 1825-1849 / Part 3: 1849-1865

DISC 2: The Presidents, Volume 2 - Part 4: 1865-1885 / Part 5: 1885-1913 / Part 6: 1913-1945

DISC 3: The Presidents, Volume 3 - Part 7: 1945-1977 / Part 8: 1977-Present / Bonus

DISC 4: Biography: Barack Obama

Specifications

Runtime: 407

Language: English

Number of Discs: 4



Subject: Barack Obama

