Actress Mimi Rogers Publicity Photo [210906-7]

View larger $11.17

From: $9.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2 $9.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2

SKU: 211020-96706-1

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211020-96706-1Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2

SKU: 211020-96706-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211020-96706-2Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: New



Actress Mimi Rogers is known for her roles in the movies Ginger Snaps, Lost in Space, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Someone to Watch Over Me, The Mighty Quinn, Desperate Hours, and The Palermo Connection as well as her television appearances in The X-Files, The Loop, Two and a Half Men, and Bosch.

Specifications

Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in

Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper

Related Items