The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts Collector’s Edition 6-Disc DVD Box Set

The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts Collector's Edition 6-Disc DVD Box Set
View larger

$23.99

$15.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190315-77519-1
UPC: 610583460995
Part No: 30279X
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Comedy | Parody | Television
Studio: StarVista | Time Life
Item Release Date: September 24, 2013
Rating: NR
Details

THE DEAN MARTIN CELEBRITY ROASTS were a fixture on NBC s Thursday night lineup from 1973 to 1984. In those 11 years, Dean and his panel of pals successfully ridiculed, embarrassed and made fun of legendary stars like Johnny Carson, Bob Hope, Lucille Ball, Jackie Gleason, Don Rickles and Dean Martin himself, to name a few, and America loved it!

Featured are these guest “Roasters” throwing non-stop zingers: Flip Wilson, Ronald Reagan, John Wayne, Ginger Rogers, Foster Brooks, Jimmy Stewart, Milton Berle, Billy Graham, Rich Little, Howard Cosell, Jack Benny, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Nipsey Russell, Omar Bradley, Phyllis Diller, Neil Armstrong, Ginger Rogers, Redd Foxx, Henry Kissinger, Don Rickles, Jonathan Winters, Sugar Ray Robinson, Mark Spitz, Dolores Hope, Lucille Ball, June Allyson, Greer Garson, Red Buttons, Barry Goldwater, Henry Fonda, Eddie Albert, Foster Brooks, George Burns, Tony Randall, Janet Leigh, Jesse White, Orson Welles, Mickey Rooney, LaWanda Page, and Ruth Buzzi, just dozens and dozens of stars! It s a fun walk down memory lane.

Special Features

  • 12 Complete roasts on 6 DVDs
  • Includes a special collector's booklet
  • Rare Dean Martin TV specials
  • Interviews with Betty White, Jackie Mason, Ruth Buzzi, Tim Conway, Rich Little and Don Rickles
  • Exclusive Featurettes: Legends of the Roasts, The Art of the Roast and The King of Cool: Always in Fashion!

Specifications

  • Runtime: 936
  • Number of Discs: 6

Cast: Bob Hope | Dean Martin | Don Rickles | Jimmy Stewart | Johnny Carson | Lucille Ball
Subject: Dean Martin

