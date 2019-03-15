The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts Collector’s Edition 6-Disc DVD Box Set

View larger $23.99 $15.99 - Select Qty - 1

THE DEAN MARTIN CELEBRITY ROASTS were a fixture on NBC s Thursday night lineup from 1973 to 1984. In those 11 years, Dean and his panel of pals successfully ridiculed, embarrassed and made fun of legendary stars like Johnny Carson, Bob Hope, Lucille Ball, Jackie Gleason, Don Rickles and Dean Martin himself, to name a few, and America loved it!

Featured are these guest “Roasters” throwing non-stop zingers: Flip Wilson, Ronald Reagan, John Wayne, Ginger Rogers, Foster Brooks, Jimmy Stewart, Milton Berle, Billy Graham, Rich Little, Howard Cosell, Jack Benny, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Nipsey Russell, Omar Bradley, Phyllis Diller, Neil Armstrong, Ginger Rogers, Redd Foxx, Henry Kissinger, Don Rickles, Jonathan Winters, Sugar Ray Robinson, Mark Spitz, Dolores Hope, Lucille Ball, June Allyson, Greer Garson, Red Buttons, Barry Goldwater, Henry Fonda, Eddie Albert, Foster Brooks, George Burns, Tony Randall, Janet Leigh, Jesse White, Orson Welles, Mickey Rooney, LaWanda Page, and Ruth Buzzi, just dozens and dozens of stars! It s a fun walk down memory lane.

12 Complete roasts on 6 DVDs

Includes a special collector's booklet

Rare Dean Martin TV specials

Interviews with Betty White, Jackie Mason, Ruth Buzzi, Tim Conway, Rich Little and Don Rickles

Exclusive Featurettes: Legends of the Roasts, The Art of the Roast and The King of Cool: Always in Fashion!

