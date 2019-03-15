The Carol Burnett Show – Carol’s Favorites Collector’s Edition 6-Disc DVD Box Set

$25.99
Item Release Date: September 25, 2012
The Carol Burnett Show is one of the most popular and beloved shows in the history of television and it is now available on DVD to all audiences for the very first time. Starting in 1967 and continuing for 11 straight years, The Carol Burnett Show was the ultimate variety show with music, acting, larger-than-life guest stars, and, of course, comedy… sketches, jokes and parodies that are as funny now as they were 40 years ago. All the episodes in the DVD collections were personally chosen by Carol, and all DVDs feature full, unedited episodes as they originally aired on television.
- Features 16 uncut episodes, as they originally aired on television
- Includes Went With the Wind - the sidesplitting parody of Gone With the Wind
- Guest stars Betty White, Steve Martin, Carl Reiner, Joan Rivers, The Jackson 5, Shirley MacLaine and many others
- Let's Bump Up the Lights - Cast reunion with Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence, Tim Conway and Lyle Waggoner
- Harvey Korman and Tim Conway - Together Again: A rare interview with the two comedy legends
- The rarely seen sketch The Dentist, with Tim Conway and Harvey Korman (original air date March 3, 1969)
- The Garry Moore Show episode featuring Carol Burnett in the Supergirl sketch - the first time Carol did the Tarzan yell on television
- Featurette: I Want to Push The Button. . . - The history of the Carol Burnett Show
- Featurette: Ahhhh, Mrs. Whiggins? - As in Tudball and Wiggins
- Interviews with Betty White, Carl Reiner and others
- Number of Discs: 6
- Runtime: 1113
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
Cast: Carol Burnett | Harvey Korman | Lyle Waggoner | Steve Lawrence | Tim Conway | Vicki Lawrence
Project Name: The Carol Burnett Show
