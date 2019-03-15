Share Page Support Us
Rookie Blue: The Complete First Season 4-Disc DVD Edition

Rookie Blue: The Complete First Season 4-Disc DVD Edition
Serve. Protect. Don’t Screw Up.

At the police academy they trained together. Now they’re on the job together. Rookie cop Andy McNally (Missy Peregrym, “Heroes”) and her fellow new recruits are ready to brave anything, but in the world of big city policing, even the smallest mistake can have life-or-death consequences.

  • Making-of Featurette
  • Behind the Scenes Cast and Crew Interviews
  • Plus a Sneak Peek at Season 2

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Number of Discs: 4
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround Sound/2.0 Dolby Digital
  • Runtime: 551
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Enuka Okuma | Gregory Smith | Missy Peregrym
Project Name: Rookie Blue

