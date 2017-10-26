Badlands Criterion Collection Special Edition

Blu-ray SKU: 171027-67945-1

Details

Badlands announced the arrival of a major talent: Terrence Malick (Days of Heaven). His impressionistic take on the notorious Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate killing spree of the late 1950s uses a serial-killer narrative as a springboard for an oblique teenage romance, lovingly and idiosyncratically enacted by Martin Sheen (Apocalypse Now) and Sissy Spacek (Carrie). The film also introduced many of the elements that would earn Malick his passionate following: the enigmatic approach to narrative and character, the unusual use of voice-over, the juxtaposition of human violence with natural beauty, the poetic investigation of American dreams and nightmares. This debut has spawned countless imitations, but none have equaled its strange sublimity.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

"Charles Starkweather," a 1993 episode of Great Crimes and Trials

Making "Badlands," a new documentary featuring the actors

New interview with editor Billy Weber

New interview with producer Edward Pressman

PLUS: A booklet featuring an essay by filmmaker Michael Almereyda

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Monaural

Region: A

Cast: Alan Vint | Gary Littlejohn | Martin Sheen | Ramon Bieri | Sissy Spacek | Warren Oates

Directors: Terrence Malick

