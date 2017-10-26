Badlands Criterion Collection Special Edition

$39.98
Badlands announced the arrival of a major talent: Terrence Malick (Days of Heaven). His impressionistic take on the notorious Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate killing spree of the late 1950s uses a serial-killer narrative as a springboard for an oblique teenage romance, lovingly and idiosyncratically enacted by Martin Sheen (Apocalypse Now) and Sissy Spacek (Carrie). The film also introduced many of the elements that would earn Malick his passionate following: the enigmatic approach to narrative and character, the unusual use of voice-over, the juxtaposition of human violence with natural beauty, the poetic investigation of American dreams and nightmares. This debut has spawned countless imitations, but none have equaled its strange sublimity.
- New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
- "Charles Starkweather," a 1993 episode of Great Crimes and Trials
- Making "Badlands," a new documentary featuring the actors
- New interview with editor Billy Weber
- New interview with producer Edward Pressman
- PLUS: A booklet featuring an essay by filmmaker Michael Almereyda
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Monaural
- Region: A
Cast: Alan Vint | Gary Littlejohn | Martin Sheen | Ramon Bieri | Sissy Spacek | Warren Oates
Directors: Terrence Malick
