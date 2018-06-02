Ghost in the Shell Deluxe Slipcover Edition Manga: Complete Boxed Set + Premium Lithograph Art by creator Shirow Masamune

View larger $79.97 $58.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Studio: Kodansha Comics

Item Release Date: December 19, 2017

Details

The original manga that became a legendary anime franchise, now in a complete collector’s box set. Includes three large-sized hardcover volumes, plus a collectible lithograph by creator Shirow Masamune.

Deep into the twenty-first century, the line between man and machine has been blurred as humans rely on the enhancement of mechanical implants and robots are upgraded with human tissue. In this rapidly converging landscape, cyborg superagent Major Motoko Kusanagi is charged to track down the craftiest and most dangerous terrorists and cybercriminals, including “ghost hackers” who are capable of exploiting the human/machine interface and reprogramming humans to become puppets to carry out the hackers’ criminal ends.

Special Features

Includes three oversized hardcover volumes

Collectible lithograph art work by creator Shirow Masamune

Specifications

Pages: 864

Language: English

Size: 7.5 x 2.9 x 10.6 in



Authors: Shirow Masamune

Filmography: Ghost in the Shell | Ghost in the Shell (2017) | Ghost in the Shell 2.0 | Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex | Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie

