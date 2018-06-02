Ghost in the Shell Deluxe Slipcover Edition Manga: Complete Boxed Set + Premium Lithograph Art by creator Shirow Masamune

$79.97
$58.97
UPC: 9781632366429
ISBN-10: 1632366428
ISBN-13: 9781632366429
Weight: 6.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Ghost in the Shell items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Art Prints | Hardcover Books | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Book Based | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Film Noir | Foreign Films | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Kodansha Comics
Item Release Date: December 19, 2017
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The original manga that became a legendary anime franchise, now in a complete collector’s box set. Includes three large-sized hardcover volumes, plus a collectible lithograph by creator Shirow Masamune.
Deep into the twenty-first century, the line between man and machine has been blurred as humans rely on the enhancement of mechanical implants and robots are upgraded with human tissue. In this rapidly converging landscape, cyborg superagent Major Motoko Kusanagi is charged to track down the craftiest and most dangerous terrorists and cybercriminals, including “ghost hackers” who are capable of exploiting the human/machine interface and reprogramming humans to become puppets to carry out the hackers’ criminal ends.
Special Features
- Includes three oversized hardcover volumes
- Collectible lithograph art work by creator Shirow Masamune
Specifications
- Pages: 864
- Language: English
- Size: 7.5 x 2.9 x 10.6 in
Authors: Shirow Masamune
Filmography: Ghost in the Shell | Ghost in the Shell (2017) | Ghost in the Shell 2.0 | Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex | Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Art Prints | Book Based | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Film Noir | Foreign Films | Hardcover Books | Kodansha Comics | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers