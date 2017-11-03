Three Days of the Condor Original Soundtrack Recording Music by Dave Grusin

View larger $23.99 $20.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

Sydney Pollack’s classic thriller Three Days of the Condor centers on a bookish CIA researcher (Robert Redford) who returns to his station from a breakfast run, only to find all of his co-workers dead. The discovery leads “Condor” – the operative’s codename – to outwit those responsible for the massacre, until he can figure out who he can really trust, both inside and outside of the Agency.

Legendary jazz musician Dave Grusin’s melodic soundtrack album accents the action sequences and creates the tone of the movie.

Yellow Panic

Flight Of The Condor

We'll Bring You Home

Out To Lunch

Goodbye For Kathy

I've Got You Where I Want You - Jim Gilstrap

Flashback Terror

Sing Along With The C.I.A.

Spies Of A Feather, Flocking Together

Silver Bells - Marti McCall

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Addison Powell | Cliff Robertson | Faye Dunaway | John Houseman | Max Von Sydow | Patrick Gorman | Robert Redford | Tina Chen | Walter McGinn

Directors: Sydney Pollack

Composers: Dave Grusin

