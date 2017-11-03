Three Days of the Condor Original Soundtrack Recording Music by Dave Grusin

$23.99
Sydney Pollack’s classic thriller Three Days of the Condor centers on a bookish CIA researcher (Robert Redford) who returns to his station from a breakfast run, only to find all of his co-workers dead. The discovery leads “Condor” – the operative’s codename – to outwit those responsible for the massacre, until he can figure out who he can really trust, both inside and outside of the Agency.
Legendary jazz musician Dave Grusin’s melodic soundtrack album accents the action sequences and creates the tone of the movie.
- Condor!
Yellow Panic
Flight Of The Condor
We'll Bring You Home
Out To Lunch
Goodbye For Kathy
I've Got You Where I Want You - Jim Gilstrap
Flashback Terror
Sing Along With The C.I.A.
Spies Of A Feather, Flocking Together
Silver Bells - Marti McCall
Medley: Condor (Theme)/I've Got You Where I Want You - Jim Gilstrap by: Dave Grusin
Cast: Addison Powell | Cliff Robertson | Faye Dunaway | John Houseman | Max Von Sydow | Patrick Gorman | Robert Redford | Tina Chen | Walter McGinn
Directors: Sydney Pollack
Composers: Dave Grusin
