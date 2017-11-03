Twitter
Three Days of the Condor Original Soundtrack Recording Music by Dave Grusin

$23.99

$20.99


2 in stock


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Drama | Mystery | Romance | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Distribuzione Intermezzo Media | Legend Italy
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 1975
Item Release Date: March 4, 1997
Rating: R
Details

Sydney Pollack’s classic thriller Three Days of the Condor centers on a bookish CIA researcher (Robert Redford) who returns to his station from a breakfast run, only to find all of his co-workers dead. The discovery leads “Condor” – the operative’s codename – to outwit those responsible for the massacre, until he can figure out who he can really trust, both inside and outside of the Agency.

Legendary jazz musician Dave Grusin’s melodic soundtrack album accents the action sequences and creates the tone of the movie.

Playlists

  • Condor!
    Yellow Panic
    Flight Of The Condor
    We'll Bring You Home
    Out To Lunch
    Goodbye For Kathy
    I've Got You Where I Want You - Jim Gilstrap
    Flashback Terror
    Sing Along With The C.I.A.
    Spies Of A Feather, Flocking Together
    Silver Bells - Marti McCall
    Medley: Condor (Theme)/I've Got You Where I Want You - Jim Gilstrap   by: Dave Grusin

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Addison Powell | Cliff Robertson | Faye Dunaway | John Houseman | Max Von Sydow | Patrick Gorman | Robert Redford | Tina Chen | Walter McGinn
Directors: Sydney Pollack
Composers: Dave Grusin

