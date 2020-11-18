Something Weird Presents Spook Show Spectacular A-Go-Go Green Vinyl Edition + DVD + Collectible Zine

View larger $26.99 $23.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

Spectral stompers and graveyard grooves! Something Weird has exhumed a crypt full of classic Spook Show promos and radio spots monstrously mashed together with fiendish rare surf and garage rock instrumentals. Something Weird has exhumed a crypt full of classic Spook Show promos and radio spots monstrously mashed together with fiendish rare surf and garage rock instrumentals. Includes a delightfully deranged DVD featuring Monsters Crash the Pajama Party and more bone-chilling freakouts of fright! LP includes a zine style liner note insert!

From the 1930s until the 1970s a popular form of entertainment, quaintly called, The Ghost (or Spook) Show, enthralled America. Traveling magicians and illusionists went on the road and added horror elements to their regular (often predictable) stage acts. This appealed to youngsters eager for cheap thrills and chills. The advertising campaigns promised to “scare the yell” out of those “brave” enough to attend, and performances took place mostly at midnight in movie theatres that were decorated with outrageous lobby displays publicizing the shocking and scary things about to be seen – ghosts, ghouls, monsters, gorillas, mad doctors, and some things “so terrifying” that they couldn’t even be mentioned. During the course of the night, classic horror movies were shown, and there were contests with corny gimmicks and silly prizes.

How does Something Weird fit in? Well, during 2001 SWV compiled what was to become one of their most popular and beloved DVDs, Monsters Crash the Pajama Party Spook Show Spectacular. It featured over three hours of rare Ghost Show shorts and trailers, radio spot audio, galleries of memorabilia, and commentaries with legendary living Ghostmasters. The folks at SWV were huge Spook Show fans and collected anything related to the subject including original 35mm film trailers as well as radio spots on promotional 45s and magnetic tape. So this was a dream project for them, and something near and dear to their bloody hearts.

Since its release, audio bits from the MCTPPSSS have popped up on radio stations and music compilations. People love them. So it just seemed logical that Something Weird do a Spook Show album. And like our old pal, Jim “The Mad Doctor” Ridenour, we’ve always believed that horror and rock ‘n roll go hand in hand, so what better way than to combine some rarely heard, fiendish surf and garage rock instrumentals with the trailer & radio spot audio and incidental music from the DVD? Now all groovy ghouls and goblins can time travel and have a Spook Show A Go-Go Party! (Just add your own ghosts and gorilla suits…)

Special Features

Includes a delightfully deranged DVD featuring Monsters Crash the Pajama Party and more bone-chilling freakouts of fright

Also includes a zine style liner note insert

Manufactured on "Gangrenous" Green Vinyl

The unholy follow up to the wildly successful Something Weird Greatest Hits

Cut by Warren Defever (His Name Is Alive) and pressed on colored vinyl at Third Man

Playlists

Something Weird Sound Effect

On With The Show

Young American Mystic Cult Of Horrors

Cemetary Stomp - The Essex

Dr. Evil And His Terrors Of The Unknown

The Morgus Creep - Daringers

Friday The 13th Jinx Show

The Mad Daddy Shock Theatre & The Great London Ghost Show - Incidental Music

Halloween Convention Of Spooks

Count Dracula - The Rockin Continentals

Asylum Of The Insane - Radio Spot

Dr. Satan And His Shrieks In The Night

Hey Weirdos

Haunted House - Oscar & The Majestics

A Real Dead Body Giveaway

Monsters Crash The Pajama Party - Opening

Monsters Crash The Pajama Party - Radio Spot

The Giggler - Pat And The Wildcats

The Crawling Thing Plus The Creature Of Evil - Radio Spot

Friday The 13th Midnight Show - Incidental Music

Kara-Kum Of Hollywood - Mortuary Of 18 Living Nightmares

Trial Of The Dead - Radio Spot

The Guillotine - The Executioners

The Teenage Psycho Meets Bloody Mary - Radio Spot

Monsters A Go-Go - Radio Spot

Night Beat - The Night Beats

Dr. Silkini's Giant Triple Scream Show - Garganta Alive In Person!

Fantastic Horror Frolic - Incidental Music

Dr. Macabre's Frightmare Of Movie Monsters

Marathon Of Fright

Transylvania - The Mysterions

A Man Buried Alive

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1 Vinyl, 1 DVD



Contributors: Warren Defever

