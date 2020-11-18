Drive Original Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition

$32.99
Details
Various Artists with Original Motion Picture Score by Cliff Martinez. A Hollywood stunt performer who moonlights as a wheelman discovers that a contract has been put on him after a heist gone wrong.
The soundtrack features original music by Cliff Martinez (The Lincoln Lawyer, Traffic) with Eurosynth-styled songs by Kavinsky & Lovefoxxx (’’Nightcall’’), The Chromatics (‘’Tick of the Clock’‘), Desire (’‘Under Your Spell’‘), College featuring Electric Youth (’‘A Real Hero’‘), and Riziero Ortolani featuring Katyna Ranieri (’‘Oh My Love’’). Rolling Stone Magazine named Drive the No. 1 movie of 2011.
The Drive soundtrack raced to the top of the iTunes album charts, hitting No. 4 within a week of its digital release and peaking at No. 35 on the Billboard Top 200. The soundtrack re-entered the charts in February 2012 when the film was released on DVD.
‘’One thing that was unique for me about this project was having songs exert such a strong influence on the score,’’ said Martinez. ‘’That helped to create a unified, one-size-fits-all, style of soundtrack… the 80s electronic pop style made a lot of sense to me. I knew that Nicolas [Refn, director] was in love with that sound and I saw a way to acknowledge it with vintage synth sounds and cover most of the dramatic food groups while referencing that style.’’
This blending of score and song is the perfect vehicle for Cliff Martinez. Martinez moved to California in 1976, just in time for the punk movement. He had stints as drummer for the Weirdos, Lydia Lunch and Foetus frontman Jim Thirlwell, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Dickies. He was also the drummer in the final incarnation of legendary iconoclasts Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band.
Martinez has since received compositional credit on many of Steven Soderbergh’s projects including Kafka, The Limey, Solaris, Gray’s Anatomy, Schizopolis, Traffic (which earned four Oscars and earned Martinez a Grammy nomination), and the upcoming film Contagion. He also composed the music for Espion(s) and A L’Origine, two French films released in 2009 – the latter earned a Cesar Award nomination for best original score. His other credits include Pump Up The Volume, Wicker Park, Wonderland, and The Lincoln Lawyer.
Special Features
- 2-LP "Satin Jacket" Gold Vinyl
Playlists
- Side One
- Nightcall by: Kavinsky | Lovefoxxx
- Under Your Spell by: Desire
- A Real Hero by: College | Electric Youth
- Oh My Love by: Katyana Ranieri | Riz Ortolani
- Side Two
- Tick Of The Clock by: Chromatics
- Rubber Head by: Cliff Martinez
- I Drive by: Cliff Martinez
- He Had A Good Time by: Cliff Martinez
- They Broke His Pelvis by: Cliff Martinez
- Kick Your Teeth by: Cliff Martinez
- Side Three
- Where's The Deluxe Version? by: Cliff Martinez
- See You In Four by: Cliff Martinez
- After The Chase by: Cliff Martinez
- Hammer by: Cliff Martinez
- Side Four
- Wrong Floor by: Cliff Martinez
- Skull Crushing by: Cliff Martinez
- My Name On A Car by: Cliff Martinez
- On The Beach by: Cliff Martinez
- Bride Of Deluxe by: Cliff Martinez
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Albert Brooks | Bryan Cranston | Carey Mulligan | Christina Hendricks | Oscar Isaac | Ron Perlman | Ryan Gosling | Tiara Parker | Tina Huang
Directors: Nicolas Winding Refn
Project Name: Drive
Contributors: Chromatics | Cliff Martinez | College | Desire | Electric Youth | Katyana Ranieri | Kavinsky | Lovefoxxx | Riz Ortolani
