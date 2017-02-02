Kino Asian Action Extreme 4-DVD Set Hit Man File, Yakuza Graveyard, 3 Seconds Before Explosion & Cops vs. Thugs

View larger $29.95 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

YAKUZA GRAVEYARD (1976)

Tormented by guilt and embroiled in a doomed affair with a woman he widowed in the line of duty, Detective Kuroiwa is the definition of rogue cop. When his corrupt superiors assign him to the organized crime beat, they inadvertently pull the pin on a gun-toting human hand-grenade. And when he meets Keiko, the beautiful wife of an imprisoned boss, Kuroiwa finds himself risking much more than his badge. As Kuroiwa is forced to choose a side, the stage is set for betrayal, degradation and massacre.

Directed by KINJI FUKASAKU (BATTLE ROYALE)

Starring TETSUYA WATARI (TOKYO DRIFTER) and MEIKO KAJI (FEMALE PRISONER SCORPION)

1976 Japan 92min Color In Japanese with optional English subtitles Letterboxed (2.35:1) Enhanced for 16×9 TVs

HIT MAN FILE (2005)

DEATH IS THEIR BUSINESS AND BUSINESS IS GOOD

Forsaking his idealist past, Tanthai has become the Thai underworld s secret weapon: a remorseless contract killer able to dispatch any target… provided his price is met. But when a politician hires Tanthai to eliminate an upstart drug kingpin, Thailand s deadliest assassin becomes the country s most wanted target. As Bangkok boils over into a full-fledged gang war, Tanthai crosses gun barrels with a rival from out of his past and risks everything to answer a conscience he thought he d long ago erased.

From the Producers of (ONG BAK: THE THAI WARRIOR)

2005 Thailand 95min Color In Thai with optional English subtitles Letterboxed (1.85:1) Enhanced for 16×9 TVs

COPS vs. THUGS (1975)

It s 1963 and the yakuza underworld has narrowed to two warring clans, with the precarious balance between gangsters, police, and politicians tipping towards a bloodbath. Detective Kuno is torn between his childhood connections with a yakuza kingpin, mounting pressure from reformist superiors, and the trigger happy gun-lust that led him to the police force in the first place. Coolly adding to the body count on both sides, Kuno is a quick-triggered pilgrim in a world where gangsters and cops are the same.

Directed by KINJI FUKASAKU (THE YAKUZA PAPERS)

Starring BUNTA SUGAWARA (BATTLE WITHOUT HONOR AND HUMANITY) and KEN TAKAKURA (BLACK RAIN)

1975 Japan 100min Color In Japanese with optional English subtitles Letterboxed (2.35:1) Enhanced for 16×9 TVs

3 SECONDS BEFORE EXPLOSION (1967)

This lightning-paced 60 s crime film has undercover superspy Yabuki infiltrate a sadistic, trigger-happy gang of international jewel thieves. He teams up with fellow mercenary Yamawaki, following a trail of stolen gems. A widescreen whirlwind of revenge-crazed assassins, ticking time bombs, and lingerie-clad femme fatales, Three Seconds to Explosion is a primer in the super-cool world of no borders exploitation cinema.

Starring AKIRA KOBAYASHI (BLACK TIGHT KILLERS) and HIDEKI TAKAHASHI (FIGHTING ELEGY)

1967 Japan 84min Color In Japanese with optional English subtitles Letterboxed (2.35:1) Enhanced for 16×9 TVs

