Under the Dome: Season 1 Limited Collector’s Edition

Under the Dome, a new 13-episode miniseries based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, is the story of a small town that is suddenly and inexplicably sealed off from the rest of the world by an enormous transparent dome. The town’s inhabitants must deal with surviving the post-apocalyptic conditions while searching for answers about the dome, where it came from and if and when it will go away.

Stephen King Visits Big Jim's Car Dealership: A tour of the location with Stephen King as he explains how Chester’s Mill is based on a real town and makes a deal to buy a used car.

The Visual Effects of "Under The Dome": A visit with the Visual Effects team as they discuss the incredible sequences they worked on for the series.

"Under The Dome": Executing the Finale: Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from on set for the filming of the last episode.

The Wilmington Pilot Premiere: On the Red Carpet in Wilmington, NC for the Pilot Premiere of Under The Dome. Includes interviews with cast members and creators, the city’s Mayor declaring June 24th Dome Day, and reactions to the gigantic success of the network premiere.

Under the Dome: Filming the Pilot Episode:

The World of Under the Dome Featurette:

Stephen King and Under the Dome:

Under the Dome: From Novel to Series:

Under the Dome: The First Season Featurette:

Joe's Blog:

Gag Reel:

Deleted Scenes:

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: All

Number of Discs: 5

Runtime: 541

Cast: Aisha Hinds | Alexander Koch | Britt Robertson | Colin Ford | Dean Norris | Eddie Cahill | Grace Victoria Cox | Mackenzie Lintz | Max Ehrich | Mike Vogel | Nicholas Strong | Rachelle Lefevre

Project Name: Under the Dome

Authors: Stephen King

Creators: Brian K. Vaughan

