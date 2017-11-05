Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Ennio Morricone: Itinerary of a Genius 2-Disc Set – The Mission, Lolita, Once Upon a Time in the West + More

Ennio Morricone: Itinerary of a Genius 2-Disc Set – The Mission, Lolita, Once Upon a Time in the West + More
View larger

$19.99

$17.47


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68225-1
UPC: 731383614125
Part No: M2-36141
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Charles Bronson | Sergio Leone  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Film Noir | Foreign Films | Thrillers | Western
Studio: Milan Records
Item Release Date: October 25, 2005
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This compilation is culled from the famous Ennio Morricone io sessions that he did with his son Andrea in 2002 at the Santa Cecilia concert hall in Roma. The first CD is devoted to his film music, which he specially arranged for this recording. It features a selection of themes orchestrated for a variety of ensembles, from duos to quartets to full string orchestras. The disc also includes bonus tracks not included in the io box set. The second CD features pieces performed by Gilda Butta, the virtuoso performer of “The legend of the pianist on the ocean,” and Morricone‘s favorite pianist. The disc includes his famous scores arranged for piano only, and new themes which have no link at all with original score.

Playlists

  • Disc 1
  • Once Upon A Time In The West
    The Mission (Gabriel's Theme)
    Once Upon A Time In America (Deborah's Theme)
    L'Eredita Ferramonti
    Metti, Una Sera A Cena (2nd Theme)
    II Maestro E Margherita
    II Prato
    Lolita
    Rampage
    Romanza
    Mose
    Per Le Antiche Scale
    Cinema Paradiso
    II Deserto Dei Tartari
    Indagine Su Un Cittadino Al Di Sopra Di Ogni Sospetto
    Gott Mit Uns
  • Disc 2
  • Cane Bianco
    Strak System
    Indagine Su Un Cittadino Al Di Sopra Di Ogni Sospetto
    Metti, Una Sera A Cena
    II Deserto Dei Tartari
    Le Stagioni Della Vita
    Gott Mit Uns
    II Potere Degli Angeli
    Love Affair
    Study No.1/Etude No.1
    Study No.2/Etude No.2
    Study No.3/Etude No.3
    Study No.4/Etude No.4
    Rag In Frantumi

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Charles Bronson | Claudia Cardinale | Frank Wolff | Gabriele Ferzetti | Henry Fonda | Jack Elam | Jason Robards | Keenan Wynn | Lionel Stander | Paolo Stoppa | Woody Strode
Directors: Sergio Leone
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Subject: Cinema Paradiso | Lolita | Once Upon a Time in the West | The Mission

Related Items

NECA Cult Classics Presents Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs Action Figure Boxed Set
Steve McQueen: The Last Mile Revisited
The Neon Demon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack-2-LP Set, Blue/Green Vinyl, Includes Download Card
Dark Horse Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. Lunchbox
Alien Creature Feature Youth and Childrens Apparel
Blood Feast Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Deliberation Burned and and Cracked Skin 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
The Battle of the Chumpions Deadpool Kills Marvel’s Deadpool 22 x 34 Inch Poster
Elstree 1976 – the documentary that celebrates the faces behind Star Wars
Eddie and the Cruisers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Categories

Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Drama | Film Noir | Foreign Films | Milan Records | Music | Thrillers | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *