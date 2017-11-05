Ennio Morricone: Itinerary of a Genius 2-Disc Set – The Mission, Lolita, Once Upon a Time in the West + More

View larger $19.99 $17.47 - Select Qty - 1 2

Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Film Noir | Foreign Films | Thrillers | Western

Studio: Milan Records

Item Release Date: October 25, 2005

This compilation is culled from the famous Ennio Morricone io sessions that he did with his son Andrea in 2002 at the Santa Cecilia concert hall in Roma. The first CD is devoted to his film music, which he specially arranged for this recording. It features a selection of themes orchestrated for a variety of ensembles, from duos to quartets to full string orchestras. The disc also includes bonus tracks not included in the io box set. The second CD features pieces performed by Gilda Butta, the virtuoso performer of “The legend of the pianist on the ocean,” and Morricone‘s favorite pianist. The disc includes his famous scores arranged for piano only, and new themes which have no link at all with original score.

Disc 1

Once Upon A Time In The West

The Mission (Gabriel's Theme)

Once Upon A Time In America (Deborah's Theme)

L'Eredita Ferramonti

Metti, Una Sera A Cena (2nd Theme)

II Maestro E Margherita

II Prato

Lolita

Rampage

Romanza

Mose

Per Le Antiche Scale

Cinema Paradiso

II Deserto Dei Tartari

Indagine Su Un Cittadino Al Di Sopra Di Ogni Sospetto

Gott Mit Uns

Disc 2

Cane Bianco

Strak System

Indagine Su Un Cittadino Al Di Sopra Di Ogni Sospetto

Metti, Una Sera A Cena

II Deserto Dei Tartari

Le Stagioni Della Vita

Gott Mit Uns

II Potere Degli Angeli

Love Affair

Study No.1/Etude No.1

Study No.2/Etude No.2

Study No.3/Etude No.3

Study No.4/Etude No.4

Rag In Frantumi

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Charles Bronson | Claudia Cardinale | Frank Wolff | Gabriele Ferzetti | Henry Fonda | Jack Elam | Jason Robards | Keenan Wynn | Lionel Stander | Paolo Stoppa | Woody Strode

Directors: Sergio Leone

Composers: Ennio Morricone

Subject: Cinema Paradiso | Lolita | Once Upon a Time in the West | The Mission

