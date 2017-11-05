Ennio Morricone: Itinerary of a Genius 2-Disc Set – The Mission, Lolita, Once Upon a Time in the West + More

$19.99
$17.47
UPC: 731383614125
Part No: M2-36141
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Film Noir | Foreign Films | Thrillers | Western
Studio: Milan Records
Item Release Date: October 25, 2005
Details
This compilation is culled from the famous Ennio Morricone io sessions that he did with his son Andrea in 2002 at the Santa Cecilia concert hall in Roma. The first CD is devoted to his film music, which he specially arranged for this recording. It features a selection of themes orchestrated for a variety of ensembles, from duos to quartets to full string orchestras. The disc also includes bonus tracks not included in the io box set. The second CD features pieces performed by Gilda Butta, the virtuoso performer of “The legend of the pianist on the ocean,” and Morricone‘s favorite pianist. The disc includes his famous scores arranged for piano only, and new themes which have no link at all with original score.
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Once Upon A Time In The West
The Mission (Gabriel's Theme)
Once Upon A Time In America (Deborah's Theme)
L'Eredita Ferramonti
Metti, Una Sera A Cena (2nd Theme)
II Maestro E Margherita
II Prato
Lolita
Rampage
Romanza
Mose
Per Le Antiche Scale
Cinema Paradiso
II Deserto Dei Tartari
Indagine Su Un Cittadino Al Di Sopra Di Ogni Sospetto
Gott Mit Uns
- Disc 2
- Cane Bianco
Strak System
Indagine Su Un Cittadino Al Di Sopra Di Ogni Sospetto
Metti, Una Sera A Cena
II Deserto Dei Tartari
Le Stagioni Della Vita
Gott Mit Uns
II Potere Degli Angeli
Love Affair
Study No.1/Etude No.1
Study No.2/Etude No.2
Study No.3/Etude No.3
Study No.4/Etude No.4
Rag In Frantumi
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Charles Bronson | Claudia Cardinale | Frank Wolff | Gabriele Ferzetti | Henry Fonda | Jack Elam | Jason Robards | Keenan Wynn | Lionel Stander | Paolo Stoppa | Woody Strode
Directors: Sergio Leone
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Subject: Cinema Paradiso | Lolita | Once Upon a Time in the West | The Mission
