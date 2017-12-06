The Premonition Special Director-Approved Edition Blu-ray

$34.95
Details
Beyond the power of an exorcist!
The mid-1970s saw the rise in popularity of films centring on the subject of parapsychology, led by Carrie Brian De Palma s classic tale of telekinetic terror. Precognition, or future sight, would be the topic under exploration in Robert Allen Schnitzer s contribution to the psychic craze: the chilling and much-overlooked The Premonition.
Mother Sheri Bennett (Sharon Farrell, Night of the Comet, Sweet Sixteen) is assailed by terrifying visions in which a strange woman attempts to steal away her five-year-old daughter Janie. Are these bizarre occurrences the result of some sort of mental disturbance, or is something much more sinister afoot?
Featuring a haunting score from accomplished classical composer Henry Mollicone, The Premonition has remained unjustly obscure over the years but is heralded as a true classic of 70s US horror moviemaking by genre aficionados.
Director-Approved Special Edition Contents
- 2K restoration from original film elements
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original Mono Audio
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Introduction to the film by Nightmare USA author Stephen Thrower
- Isolated Score
- Audio commentary with producer-director Robert Allen Schnitzer
- Pictures from a Premonition brand new making-of documentary featuring interviews with Schnitzer, composer Henry Mollicone and cinematographer Victor Milt
- Archive interviews with Schnitzer and star Richard Lynch
- Trailers and TV Spots
- Three Robert Allen Schnitzer short films: Vernal Equinox, Terminal Point and A Rumbling in the Land
- 4 Peace Spots
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 93
- Audio: Mono
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: Chitra Neogy | Danielle Brisebois | Edward Bell | Ellen Barber | Jeff Corey | Richard Lynch | Rosemary McNamara | Sharon Farrell
Directors: Robert Allen Schnitzer
