The Premonition Special Director-Approved Edition Blu-ray

Details

Beyond the power of an exorcist!

The mid-1970s saw the rise in popularity of films centring on the subject of parapsychology, led by Carrie Brian De Palma s classic tale of telekinetic terror. Precognition, or future sight, would be the topic under exploration in Robert Allen Schnitzer s contribution to the psychic craze: the chilling and much-overlooked The Premonition.

Mother Sheri Bennett (Sharon Farrell, Night of the Comet, Sweet Sixteen) is assailed by terrifying visions in which a strange woman attempts to steal away her five-year-old daughter Janie. Are these bizarre occurrences the result of some sort of mental disturbance, or is something much more sinister afoot?

Featuring a haunting score from accomplished classical composer Henry Mollicone, The Premonition has remained unjustly obscure over the years but is heralded as a true classic of 70s US horror moviemaking by genre aficionados.

Director-Approved Special Edition Contents

2K restoration from original film elements

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original Mono Audio

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Introduction to the film by Nightmare USA author Stephen Thrower

Isolated Score

Audio commentary with producer-director Robert Allen Schnitzer

Pictures from a Premonition brand new making-of documentary featuring interviews with Schnitzer, composer Henry Mollicone and cinematographer Victor Milt

Archive interviews with Schnitzer and star Richard Lynch

Trailers and TV Spots

Three Robert Allen Schnitzer short films: Vernal Equinox, Terminal Point and A Rumbling in the Land

4 Peace Spots

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 93

Audio: Mono

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Chitra Neogy | Danielle Brisebois | Edward Bell | Ellen Barber | Jeff Corey | Richard Lynch | Rosemary McNamara | Sharon Farrell

Directors: Robert Allen Schnitzer

Project Name: The Premonition

