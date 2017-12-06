Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Premonition Special Director-Approved Edition Blu-ray

The Premonition Special Director-Approved Edition Blu-ray
View larger

$34.95

$25.95


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171206-68791-1
UPC: 760137079187
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1976
Item Release Date: December 12, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Beyond the power of an exorcist!

The mid-1970s saw the rise in popularity of films centring on the subject of parapsychology, led by Carrie Brian De Palma s classic tale of telekinetic terror. Precognition, or future sight, would be the topic under exploration in Robert Allen Schnitzer s contribution to the psychic craze: the chilling and much-overlooked The Premonition.

Mother Sheri Bennett (Sharon Farrell, Night of the Comet, Sweet Sixteen) is assailed by terrifying visions in which a strange woman attempts to steal away her five-year-old daughter Janie. Are these bizarre occurrences the result of some sort of mental disturbance, or is something much more sinister afoot?

Featuring a haunting score from accomplished classical composer Henry Mollicone, The Premonition has remained unjustly obscure over the years but is heralded as a true classic of 70s US horror moviemaking by genre aficionados.

Director-Approved Special Edition Contents

  • 2K restoration from original film elements
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • Original Mono Audio
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Introduction to the film by Nightmare USA author Stephen Thrower
  • Isolated Score
  • Audio commentary with producer-director Robert Allen Schnitzer
  • Pictures from a Premonition brand new making-of documentary featuring interviews with Schnitzer, composer Henry Mollicone and cinematographer Victor Milt
  • Archive interviews with Schnitzer and star Richard Lynch
  • Trailers and TV Spots
  • Three Robert Allen Schnitzer short films: Vernal Equinox, Terminal Point and A Rumbling in the Land
  • 4 Peace Spots
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 93
  • Audio: Mono
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Chitra Neogy | Danielle Brisebois | Edward Bell | Ellen Barber | Jeff Corey | Richard Lynch | Rosemary McNamara | Sharon Farrell
Directors: Robert Allen Schnitzer
Project Name: The Premonition

Related Items

Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Action Figure (2000)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
King Kong 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Missile Command Rocket Up Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Atari Missile Command Fleece Blanket
Trading Places DVD Eddie Murphy Dan Aykroyd Comedy Classic
Alien Legion Fire Pit Stretched Canvas Print
Abel Ferrara’s The Driller Killer 2-Disc Arrow Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Alien Blood Drool Pillow Case
James Cameron’s Avatar Extended Blu-ray Collector’s Edition 3-Disc Set

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *