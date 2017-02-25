Beep: A Documentary History of Game Sound

View larger $22.95 $14.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

No longer just the “ugly stepchild” of the games industry, Beep traces the history of game sound from the Victorian penny arcades through pinball and to today’s massive industry of soundtracks and live music. With clips from over 80 interviews with game composers, sound designers, voice actors and audio directors from around the world, Beep is the definitive documentary on game sound. No longer just the “ugly stepchild” of the games industry, Beep traces the history of game sound from the Victorian penny arcades through pinball and to today’s massive industry of soundtracks and live music. With clips from over 80 interviews with game composers, sound designers, voice actors and audio directors from around the world, Beep is the definitive documentary on game sound.

This Blu-Ray features a full, extended director’s cut of Beep (1 hr 52 minutes)! Plus it contains three specials, totalling nearly 1.5 hours, including “Beep: Big in Japan,” “How to get into game audio” and “Ryu Umemoto Tribute.”

A Tribute to Ryu Umemoto

Big In Japan: A Japanese Special (Game Music Connect 2015)

Industry Tips - How to get into game audio

