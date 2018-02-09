Black Panther the Soundtrack Album – Music From and Inspired by the Marvel Motion Picture [Explicit Lyrics]

$15.99
Featured is the 2018 soundtrack to the Marvel film Black Panther, curated by & featuring Kendrick Lamar on 5 tracks plus SZA, James Blake, Schoolboy Q, Vince Staples, Anderson Paak, The Weeknd and more!
In Marvel’s Black Panther, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda (John Kani), returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation, in order to succeed the throne and take his rightful place as king.
- Black Panther by: Kendrick Lamar
- All the Stars by: Kendrick Lamar | SZA
- X by: 2 Chainz | Saudi | Schoolboy Q
- The Ways by: Khalid | Swae Lee
- Opps by: Vince Staples | Yugen Blakrok
- I Am by: Jorja Smith
- Paramedic! by: Sob X Rbe
- Bloody Waters by: AB-Soul | Anderson Paak | James Blake
- King's Dead by: Future | James Blake | Jay Rock | Kendrick Lamar
- Redemption Interlude (score)
- Redemption by: Babes Wodumo | Zacari
- Seasons by: Mozzy | Reason | Sjava
- Big Shot by: Kendrick Lamar | Travis Scott
- Pray For Me by: Kendrick Lamar | The Weekend
Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | David S. Lee | Florence Kasumba | Forest Whitaker | John Kani | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan | Sterling K. Brown | Winston Duke
Directors: Ryan Coogler
Project Name: Black Panther (2018)
Contributors: 2 Chainz | AB-Soul | Anderson Paak | Babes Wodumo | Future | James Blake | Jay Rock | Jorja Smith | Kendrick Lamar | Khalid | Mozzy | Reason | Saudi | Schoolboy Q | Sjava | Sob X Rbe | Swae Lee | SZA | The Weekend | Travis Scott | Vince Staples | Yugen Blakrok | Zacari
