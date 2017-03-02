View larger $39.99 $25.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Writer and Director M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, The Visit) delivers his most gripping film yet with SPLIT, an original psychological thriller. Jason Blum (Insidious, Ouija, The Visit, The Purge series) returns to collaborate with Shyamalan in the box-office hit, starring James McAvoy (X-Men: Apocalypse, Victor Frankenstein). The frightening thriller SPLIT delves into the mysterious depths of one man’s fractured mind as a terror unlike the world has seen prepares to be unleashed. SPLIT offers viewers a closer look at the movie fans are raving about with a never-before-seen alternate ending, deleted scenes, character spotlight, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

Heralded as “one of his best films – period” (Alex Welch, IGN), M. Night Shyamalan returns to the screen with SPLIT. Kevin Crumb’s (McAvoy) fractured mind has revealed 23 personalities, but one remains dangerously submerged, set to materialize and dominate the others. McAvoy delivers “the role of his career” (Peter Debruge, Variety) as Kevin reaches a war for dominance among all those that rage within him, threatening his stability and impacting the survival of everyone around him.

Producer Marc Bienstock (Before I Fall) and executive producers Ashwin Rajan (Devil, The Visit) and Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity series) who collaborated on The Visit, reunite with SPLIT. Starring James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Betty Buckley (The Happening, “Oz”), Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of Seventeen, Follow) and Jessica Sula (“Recovery Road”), critics hail SPLIT as “a nerve-shredding thriller” (Tim Grierson, Screen International).

The Making of Split Featurette: Filmmakers, cast, and crew discuss what attracted them to the project and how they were able to bring such a unique premise to life.

The Many Faces of James McAvoy Featurette: A look at how James McAvoy approached the challenge of playing so many different identities.

The Filmmaker's Eye: M. Night Shyamalan Featurette: Director and writer M. Night Shyamalan has a singular, big-picture vision of his projects. Producers, cast, and crew discuss how Night’s process gives them the freedom to execute their roles to the fullest.

Alternate Ending

Deleted Scenes

Runtime: 117

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, English DVS Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo, French Canadian DTS Digital Surround 5.1, Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Betty Buckley | Haley Lu Richardson | James McAvoy | Jessica Sula

Directors: M. Night Shyamalan

