Mondo Sangue – L’Isola dei Dannati Colonna Sonora Original (Original Movie Soundtrack). Featuring the original motion picture soundtrack by Cristiano Sangueduro for Luchino Martello’s unfinished masterpiece.

Man-eater kidnap research teams and impale virgins. Admittedly – somewhat difficult to digest – films of Italian B-movie genres are accompanied by dreamlike melodies.

“L’Isola dei dannati” – “The Island of the Damned” – takes us into the jungle and on the (almost) deserted island, accompanied by erotic rendezvous and wings with Bossa Nova a summer that should never end, until the gruesome story takes its course.

Mondo Sangue (film music composer Christian Bluthardt and singer Yvy Pop) pay a passionate tribute to the iconic music of 70s exotica and carnivore movies.

In L’Isola dei Dannati, Dr. Frank Martin, his wife Laura and intern Michael Gardner are the survivors of an expedition and stranded on an unknown island. After adapting to beach life, Michael begins an affair with Laura. But soon they realize that they are not the only ones on the island with the desire for flesh…

Island of the Damned (Terminal Island) – a film by Luchino Martello (1978)

