Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Mondo Sangue – L’Isola dei Dannati Colonna Sonora Original (Original Movie Soundtrack)

Mondo Sangue – L’Isola dei Dannati Colonna Sonora Original (Original Movie Soundtrack)
View larger
Mondo Sangue – L’Isola dei Dannati Colonna Sonora Original (Original Movie Soundtrack)
Mondo Sangue – L’Isola dei Dannati Colonna Sonora Original (Original Movie Soundtrack)
$57.99
$49.97
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210708-88003-1
Part No: ASM042
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Mondo Sangue – L’Isola dei Dannati Colonna Sonora Original (Original Movie Soundtrack). Featuring the original motion picture soundtrack by Cristiano Sangueduro for Luchino Martello’s unfinished masterpiece.

Man-eater kidnap research teams and impale virgins. Admittedly – somewhat difficult to digest – films of Italian B-movie genres are accompanied by dreamlike melodies.

“L’Isola dei dannati” – “The Island of the Damned” – takes us into the jungle and on the (almost) deserted island, accompanied by erotic rendezvous and wings with Bossa Nova a summer that should never end, until the gruesome story takes its course.

Mondo Sangue (film music composer Christian Bluthardt and singer Yvy Pop) pay a passionate tribute to the iconic music of 70s exotica and carnivore movies.

In L’Isola dei Dannati, Dr. Frank Martin, his wife Laura and intern Michael Gardner are the survivors of an expedition and stranded on an unknown island. After adapting to beach life, Michael begins an affair with Laura. But soon they realize that they are not the only ones on the island with the desire for flesh…

Island of the Damned (Terminal Island) – a film by Luchino Martello (1978)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Death Wish Original Soundtrack Music by Herbie Hancock [Import]
RARE Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game
Warriors of the Year 2072 ( I guerrieri dell’anno 2072) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1984)
Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Edition with Slipcover
Positive I.D. Blu-ray Edition
The New York Ripper Remastered Blu-ray Edition with Additional BONUS MATERIAL (2021)
Humanoids from the Deep Original Soundtrack by James Horner
Legion Original 11×17 inch Promotional Movie Poster, Paul Bettany [I68]
Pump Up The Volume Warner Archive Blu-ray Edition
VinylSKU: 210708-88003-1
Part No: ASM042
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New