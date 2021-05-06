Zelda & Chill Video Game-Inspired Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

View larger $39.99

Zelda & Chill combines the Legend of Zelda video game music with laid-back lofi hip hop beats. Produced by German beat-maker Mikel and mastered by Philadelphia based Dj CUTMAN, Zelda & Chill features 14 Zelda themes from the across the series history.

Zelda & Chill contains music from the original Legend of Zelda for NES all the way up to Breath of the Wild. These tracks were recreated with classic keyboard sounds, atmospheric synths and laid back beats, the perfect soundtrack to study, chill, and save Hyrule to.

Zelda & Chill’s tracklist features music from the original LoZ, Link To The Past, Majora’s Mask, Wind Waker, Ocarina of Time, Skyward Sword, and Breath of the Wild. Themes like Gerudo Valley, Song of Storms and Lost Woods are sure to please long time series fans.

Compositions by Koji Kondo, Toru Minegishi, Hajime Wakai, Takeshi Hama, Manaka Kataoka, and Yasuaki Iwata.

Special Features

Pressed on 150g 12 inch black vinyl with art by Mikel, Chris Davidson, Cindy LaBreacht, Rozen

