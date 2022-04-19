Premiere Magazine (November 2002) Nicole Kidman Meryl Streep Julianne Moore [9114]

Premiere Magazine (November 2002) On the Cover Women in Hollywood, Nicole Kidman Meryl Streep Julianne Moore, The Dazzling Dream Cast of The Hours. Jennifer Garner’s Got Legs, Hannibal Lecter’s Next Meal, Mick Jagger Male Escort. How ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ blew America Away. James Bond at 40: The Ultimate DVD Guide.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Jennifer Garner | Julianne Moore | Meryl Streep | Mick Jagger | Nicole Kidman
- Shows / Movies: My Big Fat Greek Wedding | The Hours
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers
- Publications: Premiere Magazine
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers