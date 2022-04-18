Share Page Support Us
Premiere Magazine (May 1999) Liam Neeson Ewan McGregor Natalie Portman Jake Loyd [6100]

Premiere Magazine (May 1999) Liam Neeson Ewan McGregor Natalie Portman Jake Loyd [6100]
$11.17
$9.97
1 in stock
SKU: 220419-100666-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Premier Magazine Special Collector’s Issue (May 1999) STARS WARS SPECTACULAR, the ultimate Guide to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, Talking with Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman , Jake Loyd the Chosen Ones. The Making of Episode I-The Phantom Menace, Exclusive on-set photos, The George Lucas Interview. To Tatoone and Beyond! Exploring the exotic worlds of ‘Star Wars’
On the Cover, Ewan McGregor as OBI-WAN-KENOBI

